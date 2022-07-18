ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Funeral Service Held Monday For Fallen Detroit Officer Loren Courts

By Sara Powers
WATCH LIVE : A funeral service is being held for Detroit Officer Loren Courts at 11:30 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

(CBS DETROIT) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who was fatally shot while responding to reports of a man firing a weapon.

Police say Courts, 40, was a five-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department when he was shot and killed after being “ambushed” by the gunman while on duty.

According to police, 19-year-old Ehmani Davis, the gunman, was shot and killed by another officer at the scene.

Public viewing is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, July 17 from 3 to 9 p.m.

A funeral service is set for Monday, July 18 at 11:30 a.m.

All of these arrangements will take place at Greater Grace Temple, located at 23500 W. 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

soecial k
10d ago

thank for your service sir prayers and thoughts go out to family friends god bless you were loved by so many people you may be gone but never ever to be forgotten

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

