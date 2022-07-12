ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brace yourself for some hot and sticky days to come

By Gwynne Hogan
Gothamist
Gothamist
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBJuz_0gcjppJQ00
Rey Gomez cools off in the spray from a fire hydrant, in New York. The city has opened more than 300 fire hydrants with sprinkler caps to help residents cool off during a heat wave. Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

Temperatures are expected to push into the low nineties Tuesday and Wednesday, and officials are urging New Yorkers to conserve energy to help stave off potential electrical outages.

Con Edison crews are bracing for outages due to overheating, though scattered severe thunderstorms with potentially damaging winds on Tuesday afternoon could wreak additional havoc on the system.

Tuesday’s afternoon thunderstorms won’t bring any immediate respite from the heat, though it’s expected to cool off slightly by Thursday, dipping back into the mid-eighties.

The city’s cooling centers aren’t yet activated, Allison Pennisi, a spokesperson for the city’s Office of Emergency Management said. The threshold for them to open is when it hits 95 degrees heat index for two or more consecutive days, though you can always pop into your local library or swimming pool, if it’s open.

Con Edison is asking New Yorkers to conserve energy during the heat spell by setting your AC to a higher temperature, keeping the shades and curtains down — to avoid absorbing additional heat from the sun — and closing off unused parts of your apartment to reduce the area you’re trying to cool.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nycweathernow.com

NYC Hot Humid Thunderstorm Roulette Today

Good morning everyone. We have a hot, humid day ahead of us today, plus the chance of scattered severe storms in the evening. We’ll be watching the radar very closely today for popcorn-like storms popping up N&W of NYC, then drifting southeast in a very broken line. Details below….
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

New York & New Jersey Could Face Travel-Disrupting Weather This Week

New Yorkers who have recently experienced a blissful and mostly dry-aired summer might be getting a harsh reality check this week. With hurricane season coming into full swing, major thunderstorms and other debilitating weather are (sadly) to be expected. While we haven't seen any tropical storms just yet, there is some weather-related disruption on the horizon. According to AccuWeather, a cold front will be pressing into the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic this Tuesday, bringing thunderstorms, high heat, and humidity along with it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Sharks across South Shore raise concern

Several weeks of shark sightings has made beach goers a little wary of the water, but attacks shouldn’t deter swimmers’ officials say. The first suspected bite happened on June 30, when a 57-year-old man was swimming off Jones Beach and was injured is what Nassau County Police described as a “possible shark bite.”
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] New York City's Hudson River Now Home To Dolphins

Thanks to decades of conservation efforts, the Hudson River in New York City is the cleanest it’s been since the Civil War and is now home to dolphins. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#New Yorkers#Twin Forks Of Long Island#Ct#Nws New York Ny#Ac
104.5 The Team

Why Are More Sharks Lurking Off New York Beaches?

Three shark attacks in a little more than a week off New York beaches has local officials, marine biologists and scientists looking for answers. According to the The Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File says there have been 10 unprovoked incidents of human-shark interactions in New York over the past 100 years, including the 3 from last week! That is one every ten yeas and now there have been 3 in a week? Something is different and according to local researchers, it could be a good thing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Early Addition: Ants are the new cockroaches

Because European ants have taken over Manhattan real estate, here are your early links: sharks are good, grey squirrels are bad, bulls gorge some guys in Pamplona, dead whale washes up on Jersey Shore, Derek Jeter claims his hook-up goodie bags are fake news, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Raid Will Send a Pest-Fighting Team to Your NYC Apartment Today

New Yorkers love their summer, but unfortunately, the city's insects do too. With temperatures increasing and bug season coming to its peak, it can be difficult to tackle unwanted pests in your apartment, whether it's a quasi-harmless mosquito, a "ManhattAnt" or every New Yorker's archenemy: the cockroach. Luckily, Raid is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Here’s how to spend a day on Governors Island

When anyone asks where my favorite place in NYC is, the answer is obvious: Governors Island. The 172-acre island, partially made from the cast-off rocks from the Lexington Avenue Subway, is the verdant backyard that New Yorkers desperately need. It's completely car-free so cycling is a breeze, the views of the harbor, the city and the Statue of Liberty are breathtaking and its acres of open land give beleaguered city residents a chance to spread their limbs without clobbering the person next to them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Thrillist

This New NYC Al Fresco Dining Experience Will Transport You to Italy

Even if your summer plans don't include flying out to visit Italy, New York City has a solution to make you almost feel like you're right off the Amalfi Coast. The Standard, High Line just unveiled its Summer Plaza, an Italian summer-inspired al fresco dining experience located on the hotel's outdoor grounds. While surrounded by beautiful vine plants and lemon trees, guests will get a taste of Italy with the Summer Plaza's delicious menu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Family breakfast came before deadly tragedy in capsized boat on NYC Hudson River: ‘Never imagined what ended up happening’

The group of a dozen relatives, some visiting from Colombia and Miami, gathered for a New Jersey breakfast before heading for a chartered boat ride on the Hudson River. Family friend Albeiro Orozco recalled giving 7-year-old Julian Vasquez a lollipop as the crew departed his Elizabeth, N.J., restaurant for their Tuesday adventure. The youngster, along with fellow passenger Lindelia Vasquez, 47, died less than three hours later after their boat capsized in a horrifying mishap that left two others relatives in critical condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

10 Restaurants To Enjoy BYOB Dining In NYC

There are endless amounts of delicious restaurants in NYC that you need to experience at least once in your life, however eating out in the city can definitely run up a pretty hefty tab even without drinks. Here to solve that issue is BYOB offerings! Scattered around the city you’ll find both sit-down and casual restaurants that allow their guests to BYOB. Some may charge a corkage fee, some may not, but either way bringing your own drinks is sure to keep your wallet safe once the check comes to the table. Here are 10 spots for BYOB dining in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC's Free At-Home COVID Test Kit Rollout Hits Snag Amid Latest Surge

While the city said there is more help coming to New Yorkers in the fight against this latest COVID wave -- things did not kick off as planned. The city was supposed to start handing out free at-home COVID test kits at dozens of sites across all five boroughs Wednesday -- but that plan hit a snag, prompting confusion about the handout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

2 dead, including young boy, after boat capsizes in Hudson River

Two people, including a child, died Tuesday after a private boat capsized in the Hudson River, officials said. A group of 12 people made up of family and friends were on the boat when it overturned near Pier 84 at around 2:45 p.m., killing a 7-year-old boy and a 50-year-old woman, who became trapped underneath it, officials said. FDNY officials said several others suffered minor injuries and two are currently hospitalized and listed in critical condition.
HUDSON, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
145
Followers
42
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy