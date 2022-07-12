Brace yourself for some hot and sticky days to come

Rey Gomez cools off in the spray from a fire hydrant, in New York. The city has opened more than 300 fire hydrants with sprinkler caps to help residents cool off during a heat wave. Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

Temperatures are expected to push into the low nineties Tuesday and Wednesday, and officials are urging New Yorkers to conserve energy to help stave off potential electrical outages.

Con Edison crews are bracing for outages due to overheating, though scattered severe thunderstorms with potentially damaging winds on Tuesday afternoon could wreak additional havoc on the system.

Tuesday’s afternoon thunderstorms won’t bring any immediate respite from the heat, though it’s expected to cool off slightly by Thursday, dipping back into the mid-eighties.

The city’s cooling centers aren’t yet activated, Allison Pennisi, a spokesperson for the city’s Office of Emergency Management said. The threshold for them to open is when it hits 95 degrees heat index for two or more consecutive days, though you can always pop into your local library or swimming pool, if it’s open.

Con Edison is asking New Yorkers to conserve energy during the heat spell by setting your AC to a higher temperature, keeping the shades and curtains down — to avoid absorbing additional heat from the sun — and closing off unused parts of your apartment to reduce the area you’re trying to cool.