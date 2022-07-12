ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Scientologist Mike Rinder has memoir out in September

 1 day ago
Books-Ex-Scientologist This image released by Gallery Books shows "A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology." (Gallery Books via AP) (Uncredited)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A former top Scientologist has a memoir coming out this fall. Mike Rinder’s “A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology” is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced the book deal Tuesday. Rinder held numerous positions within Scientology, from spokesperson to head of the Office of Special Affairs, the division that took on the church's critics.

He left in 2007, having spent virtually his whole life in Scientology. He is now a commentator and podcaster, notably as co-host with Leah Remini for the Emmy-winning “Scientology and the Aftermath.”

He has previously alleged that while a Scientologist he was subjected to repeated physical abuse, an allegation the church has denied.

"Rinder, a member of Scientology for nearly 50 years, offers insights that only someone of his former high rank could provide and tells a harrowing but fulfilling story of personal resilience," Gallery's statement reads in part.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

