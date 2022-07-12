ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Less humid and not as hot in St. Louis area Tuesday

KSDK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday's official high was 99 degrees, making it...

www.ksdk.com

FOX2Now

St. Louis scratchers player wins $50,000 prize

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Someone scratching a “Bonus Word Crossword” scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery won $50,000. They claimed the prize at the regional office in St. Louis on July 5. The $3 ticket was sold at the “On the Run” convenience store on Olive Road...
FOX2Now

St. Louis man dies in rural Missouri crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis man died Tuesday evening after a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Virgil Fuller, 25, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Washington County on Briggs Road, just east of Missouri Route 185.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

St. Louis 4th-most dangerous city to drive in

Every city has its difficult traffic areas, and every city is a different driving experience, but some are just downright dangerous. Big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and New York may be some of the cities that come to mind when it comes to a dangerous places to drive. But surprisingly enough, America's three largest cities aren't even in the Top 10.
5 On Your Side

19-year-old in custody after armed carjacking, police chase in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was taken into custody after a carjacking and police chase in St. Louis early Tuesday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 1000 block of Geyer Avenue for a report of a “hold up.” The victim told officers she was in the area when a car pulled up next to her. She said two people got out of the car and pointed a gun at her, pushed her against her car and took her keys.
