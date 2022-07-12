Less humid and not as hot in St. Louis area Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A completely renovated 115-year-old gothic church is one of the most unique properties available in St. Louis. Built in 1901, the renovated church is currently being used as a bed-and-breakfast. Each of the five rooms being used for the bed-and-breakfast has an en-suite luxury bathroom.
ST. LOUIS – A 12-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening in north St. Louis while riding in a car. Police say the girl is in critical, but stable condition after she suffered a gunshot wound to the back of her head. The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday near...
ST. LOUIS — Manzo's Sausage Kitchen, the Southampton sausage maker at 5348 Devonshire Ave., has closed, citing rising costs. Social media posts from the business's owner, Pete Manzo, said the decision came "due to skyrocketing raw material costs, increased operating costs and the labor outlook in general..." They said...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Someone scratching a “Bonus Word Crossword” scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery won $50,000. They claimed the prize at the regional office in St. Louis on July 5. The $3 ticket was sold at the “On the Run” convenience store on Olive Road...
ST. LOUIS — A 23-year-old man was identified as the third victim of a dog attack in north St. Louis Sunday evening that left another man dead. According to police, the man was walking in an alley between San Francisco Avenue and Sacramento Avenue near Shreve Avenue when he was attacked by three dogs. He told police he ran to a nearby firehouse.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis man died Tuesday evening after a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Virgil Fuller, 25, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Washington County on Briggs Road, just east of Missouri Route 185.
Every city has its difficult traffic areas, and every city is a different driving experience, but some are just downright dangerous. Big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and New York may be some of the cities that come to mind when it comes to a dangerous places to drive. But surprisingly enough, America's three largest cities aren't even in the Top 10.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A North County family is left searching for answers a week after their son was shot and killed in a downtown parking lot. “Damion was not a kid that you would think would pull a ticket of being murdered and murdered in the way he was,” An’namarie Baker said.
When I was a kid, I used to enjoy taking a day-trip with my mom and we would take the train from my home town to historic Oak Park, Illinois. Taking the train to downtown Chicago is almost a must, because driving is so difficult down there. I have good...
ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was taken into custody after a carjacking and police chase in St. Louis early Tuesday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 1000 block of Geyer Avenue for a report of a “hold up.” The victim told officers she was in the area when a car pulled up next to her. She said two people got out of the car and pointed a gun at her, pushed her against her car and took her keys.
