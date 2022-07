Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will live on in the history of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The New York Post reports that a statue of the duo commissioned by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is being donated to the city where the show takes place. Sure, they were a couple of meth-cooking criminals, but I have a feeling that the characters played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul may have done something to boost tourism to Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 19 HOURS AGO