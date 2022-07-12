Golfers return to Spokane for Rosauers Open and Franz Bakery Pro-Am this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rosauers Open and Franz Bakery Pro-Am is back in the Inland Northwest.

Golfers from all over the country are expected to play in this tournament.

While the lead pro golfer gets a prize of up to $10,000, overall proceeds from the event benefit Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery and amount to a little over $100,000.

The tournament has been a staple in Spokane for decades and is one of six majors in the Pacific Northwest PGA section.

The Rosauers Open starts Tuesday, July 12 with team practice and runs Wednesday, July 13 to Sunday, July 17.

The Franz Bakery Pro-Am features every level of golfer from amateur to pro this Wednesday and Thursday.

Pro-golfers will take the course for the Championship this Friday through Sunday.

The event still needs volunteers on the course and in the clubhouse! If you’re interested, see the official website.

You can also follow the tournament on the Facebook page for the event.

