These one-size-fits-all, 4.5-star leggings are $13 on Amazon for Prime Day

Do you ever look at your closet and say, “I have no practical shoes to wear?” Because let me tell you, I sure have. When it comes to curating a collection of fashionable and functional footwear, it can sometimes be challenging, even for an editor. I’m often swayed to test-drive another shoe trend easily or even buy another pair of heels (despite already owning too many that are far too uncomfortable). You can understand then why the need to invest in timeless and comfortable shoes is of the utmost importance, and luckily for me, one shoe style has made a subtle comeback: mary jane shoes.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO