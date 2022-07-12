ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Local artist’s “Visions of Animals” display opens at White Mountain Library

wyo4news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal artist Patti Meyer Bird is exhibiting 19 of her recent works at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs through the end of August. Bird has participated in many local exhibits in the Sweetwater County Library System and at the Community Fine Arts Center over the last several years....

wyo4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
wyo4news.com

2022 Whisler annual Car Show winners and continued support for MFV

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Whisler Chevrolet held their annual Car Show on June 25, 2022. The winners were announced, but the total of all profits has yet to be determined. All proceeds this year went to the Music for Vets, held by the Tom Whitmore American Legion Post 28. Money for Music for Vets helps veterans from Sweetwater County or those who are passing through that need a little extra help. Whisler has also partnered with Wyoming’s Head Turner Car Club and 307 Cornhole.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyo4news Food Truck Finder

Tip’s Kitchen – Green River Strong @ The Embassy Tavern and Ponderosa Bar, E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 6p-10p;. Tip’s Kitchen – Newmar Rally, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs. The Food Truck Finder is a new (and by request!) column that will post every Tuesday on...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

The Maggie Springs Run is taking place on Saturday

Sweetwater County- This year the 6th annual Maggie Springs Side by Side Run will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 9:00 a.m. Those who want to attend will have to drive 25 1/2 miles south on Highway 191 and then turn left. The fun run is located at Maggie Springs.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
State
Arizona State
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Entertainment
Sweetwater County, WY
Entertainment
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater Events Complex hosts International Motor Coach Rally

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to announce that they will be hosting the Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally on July 16-23. The event will bring over 1,250 visitors to Sweetwater County and is estimated to bring just under one million dollars in economic impact (Dean Runyan Associates). Many attendees will be arriving early and staying after the event, further expanding the economic impact for local businesses.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

BMX bike track taking shape

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The dreams of an outdoor BMX bike track in Sweetwater County are closer to reality following work over the past several weeks on leased land in Green River. The Southwest Wyoming BMX began to build the track thanks to several donations. The location is the old Bike Park in Green River.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Upcoming fundraisers for the victims of the Embassy Shooting

Sweetwater County – There will be upcoming fundraisers for the victims of the Embassy Shooting this weekend. There are several ways in which community members can help the affected families and individuals with these two fundraisers that the Embassy is putting on. “We have dates and events set for...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

George Nomis (December 29, 1939 – July 11, 2022)

George Nomis, 83, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Nomis died following a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and Internment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
GREEN RIVER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Visions#Library Circulation#White Mountain Library#Press Release Local
wyo4news.com

New Mustang Loop Trail cleanup this morning

July 11, 2022 — Today, the Rock Springs Beautification Committee will be hosting a cleanup of the new Mustang Loop Trail behind Western Wyoming Community College. The cleanup event will take place between 10 a.m. and noon. The official unveiling of the Mustang Loop Trail will occur tomorrow at...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Shirley Morrison (July 29, 1939 – July 11, 2022)

Shirley Morrison, 82, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Release: Bridges in Rock Springs, Green River will see work

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will begin working on the College Hill bridge over Interstate 80 on College Drive on Monday, July 11. During the work, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction with reduced speeds. No delays are expected for interstate travel. There will be a width restriction of 16 feet in place through the work area for both directions of travel.
wyo4news.com

Stephanie DuPape is new Wyoming Cancer Resource Services Coordinator

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, in conjunction with the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Memorial Hospital Foundation, is thrilled to announce Stephanie DuPape as the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services Coordinator. The Wyoming Cancer Resource Services Program is a grant-funded program through the State...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
wyo4news.com

SWCSD#2 Leah Kenison recognized as the Wyoming Schools’ Food Service Director of the year

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County School District #2 Food Service Director Leah Kenison has been selected by Wyoming School Nutrition Association as the Food Service Director of the Year for 2022. Leah worked diligently during the early stages of the pandemic to ensure there was no gap in children getting meals. She has continued to find innovative ways of serving the children of the district.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater GOP to host Wednesday candidate meet and greet

July 11, 2022 — This Wednesday evening, July 13, the Sweetwater GOP will present a free meet and greet event for the public. Currently, 40 state and local Republican candidates are scheduled to be in attendance. The event will take place at the Expedition Island Pavilion from 6 to...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Hazmat incident occured yesterday in Green River

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River Fire Department (GRFD) was called Tuesday afternoon on a possible hazmat situation located on the east side north of the 530 Bridge on Uinta Drive. GRFD responded and realized it was a possible hazmat situation with Sulfuric Acid barrels in a trailer off of a semi-truck and reached out to the regional hazmat team.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Green River Taxidermist Ordered to Pay Fines, Restitution

GREEN RIVER — A local taxidermist has been ordered to pay restitution to several clients following an investigation by Wyoming Game and Fish Department Game Wardens. The investigation began in April 2021 after Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that the owner of White Mountain Skulls, Naomie Martinez, had failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez had also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Game Warden Pauling contacted Martinez who was in possession of over 70 unfinished taxidermy specimens.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 12 – July 13, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
basinnow.com

Trio Convicted Of Dealing Meth In Sweetwater County Sentenced To Prison

A trio convicted of dealing meth in Sweetwater County in 2021 have been sentenced to prison. In September 2021, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the U.S. Probation Office for assistance in locating three parolees in the Rock Springs area. 32-year-old Amy Timmons, a federal parolee from California, came to Rock Springs to meet with 42-year-old Malodee Barnson of Rock Springs who Timmons met while the pair served time together in federal prison in California. Investigators learned that Timmons was believed to have traveled to Rock Springs with as much as 20 pounds of methamphetamine and it was believed she was distributing the drugs through Barnson and her husband, 50-year-old Jay Earl Barnson. All three were parolees and on September 22nd, 2021, three teams of federal and local law enforcement officers arrested each of the three involved in the drug trafficking scheme. Authorities discovered a total of just under 20 pounds of meth, a stolen Charter Arms .38 Special revolver, a large sum of cash, multiple cell phones, and drug paraphernalia used to use and distribute illegal drugs. Timmons told authorities she came to Wyoming because she knew she could make a larger profit selling meth there than in California. At the time of her arrest, she had sold just over a pound of meth in the Rock Springs area. Amy Timmons has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Malodee Barnson has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison, and Jay Barnson has been sentenced to 5 years in federal prison.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy