Electronics

Snag a pair of Apple AirPods for just $89 this Prime Day

ZDNet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's prime time for Prime Day and if you've been eyeing a pair of AirPods for cheap, look no further. Right now, the second-generation AirPods (with the long stems) can be had for just $89, an all-time low price that beats out its Black Friday sale last...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Phone Arena

Apple's cheapest 2021 iPad Pro model is on sale at its highest discount

Despite evidently offering plenty of room for discounts at their exorbitant prices, Apple's 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros haven't been marked down anywhere near as often (or as drastically) as the iPad Air (2020), iPad mini (2021), or even iPad Air (2022) in recent months. But now that a...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date May Be Sooner Than You Think

The iPhone 14 is expected to be the next phone in Apple's 2022 flagship line. There are numerous rumors buzzing around regarding the next iPhone's design, price and new features (maybe it'll finally be notchless with Touch ID), but at this stage in its development cycle, most leaks and rumors should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Plenty of iPhone 13 rumors turned out to be false, after all.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

The best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals

Apple is renowned for its iron-fisted control over its distribution channels. As such, discounts are rare beasts indeed. And yet, here we are. We have a guide to Prime Day discounts on some great Apple gear. So, if you're in the market for new gear before the next iPhone buying...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Report: Apple Watch Series 8 to feature bigger display

Apple Watch Series 8 rumors are on fire. In a couple of months, Apple will likely unveil three new Apple Watches – the most important upgrade in years, analysts say. With that in mind, the latest predictions show the Apple Watch Series 8 will likely feature a bigger 1.99-inch display.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Amazon's own 50-inch Fire TV is only $99 for Prime Day (Update: Expired)

When Amazon announced the dates for Prime Day 2022, I started to keep my eyes peeled for the best deals. And none can beat this Amazon Fire 50" TV that's on sale for just $99. This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series features a 4K Ultra HD display with HDR 10 and up to 60fps for a smooth and dazzling picture quality, which is sure to upgrade your everyday viewing experience. HDR 10 delivers vivid colors onscreen, providing more accurate and beautiful images to enjoy.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Should You Upgrade to the iPhone 13? See How It Compares to Older Models

Apple's iPhone 13 lineup brings improvements like longer battery life, a new processor and fresh camera features, but it can still be difficult to know whether it's time to upgrade. A large part of the decision depends on which iPhone you currently own, so we compared the iPhone 13 the past five years of iPhones, going all the way back to the iPhone 7.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 release date news: Here are the latest details

The iPhone 14 release date is swiftly approaching. We expect four new iPhone 14 models this year, and they will likely be available to pre-order in a matter of just a few months. Head below for full details on everything we know on the release date, the potential for delays, and more.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

The Kindle Paperwhite is only $95 for Prime Day

Make traveling easier, allowing you to cart around an entire library's worth of books in one handy device. If you've been waiting for a sale to pick up the latest Amazon Kindle, now is the time to buy: the Paperwhite 8GB model can be yours for $95, but you'll have to act fast as the deal runs through today only.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

On Amazon Prime Day, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE Is Just the Right Price

Amazon Prime Day has changed my opinion on the Galaxy S21 FE -- at least for now. Samsung's middle-tier phone has a lot going for it, but the Galaxy S21 FE also feels overpriced at its usual price of $700. Now, Amazon is selling it for $490 on Prime Day, a price that finally sets it apart from the Galaxy S22 lineup in a meaningful way.
SHOPPING
Variety

Sony’s Extremely Popular Noise Cancelling Headphones Are More Than Half Off Right Now for Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Amazon continues to have some of the best deals on tech, especially in the audio department. Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones are currently 55% off, slashing the steep $150 price tag down to $68, the best deal they’ve seen all year. The top-selling headphones have received rave reviews from tech enthusiasts and average consumers alike since they first came out last year. And now you can get your hands on them for close to half the price. A sub-$100 price tag is rare for a premium tech product from Sony and competitive brands. Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Anker's fantastic AirPods competitors are just $60 for Prime Day — while they last

There are seemingly a million different manufacturers of wireless earbuds at this point; just about every brand offers a set or two, and Anker is one of those brands with its Soundcore line. Thankfully, Anker is one of the better manufacturers out there, where its earbuds are favorably reviewed. So the current Prime Day sale on its Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds is definitely worth a look if you're in the market for an affordable pair of in-ear headphones that offer active noise-canceling, personalized EQ, and wireless charging.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Get $129 off Jabra Elite 85t noise-canceling earbuds for Prime Day

The Prime Day sales are in full swing, and Jabra discounted their earbuds lines to some of their lowest savings to date. One of the best of their lineup, the Jabra Elite 85t true noise canceling earbuds are included in the discounts with 53% off their original price. Right now, you can get the earbuds for only $109, or their lowest price ever.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Get a 32-inch Fire TV for just $50 during Prime Day

Amazon just announced their Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Fire TV deal at the lowest price ever: $49.99. Don't underestimate it based on size, though. The Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Fire TV offers a surround sound experience from its built-in soundbar, thanks to DTS TruSurround technology. The picture quality is also not to be underestimated: this HD 720p display offers a clear and brilliant picture that is worth every penny.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 news: Here’s everything we know so far

We’re less than three months away from the announcement of Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup. We expect the iPhone 14 to be introduced in September of 2022, and rumors suggest we could see a redesign, the biggest camera update in years, and more. Head below as we round up all of the iPhone 14 rumors so far.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Apple Watch Series 7 on a rare sale for $120 off during Prime Day

Smartwatches were a thing of the future a couple of years ago. But today, it seems sparkly wrist bling has evolved into smart wrist technology. While the Apple Watch Series 7 offers health tracking, notification alerts, and so much more; it still has the bling that so many people love to wear.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Snag Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses on sale: Up to 50% off for Prime Day

The deals are hot during Amazon's Prime Day sale this summer, especially on popular sunglasses brands. Most notably, Ray-Ban and Oakley are discounting some of their coolest glasses. For Ray-Ban, there's an Amazon Prime savings discount of 30% or $38.70 off on a pair of classic rectangular sunglasses. These come...
SHOPPING

