Franklin, TN

Start planning for your holidays in July at the Franklin Theatre

By Kelly Broderick
 1 day ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The weather may be hot but that doesn't mean you can't start planning for winter!

The Franklin Theatre is beginning it's "Christmas in July" campaign on Friday, where people can secure tickets to a variety of holiday-themed shows!

Beginning Friday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m., tickets will go on sale to the majority of their holiday programming.

People that purchase any “Christmas in July” show will also be entered to win a Franklin Theatre prize package which includes Franklin Theatre Merchandise, concessions and (non-holiday) movie vouchers and a $100 Franklin Theatre gift card!

The live show lineup includes shows like the Rhythmic Circus, A Christmas Carol, Christmas With The King and more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
