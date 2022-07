A 16-year-old juvenile from Columbia was arraigned Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the February homicide of a Battle High School student. Samarion Robins was arrested Monday and is charged as an adult in the 13th Circuit Court. In addition to the murder charge, he is also facing charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO