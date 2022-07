Fears of a U.S. recession moved from the worry stage to the reality stage late last week, according to a Federal Reserve tracker that says the recession has already begun. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow tracker now predicts that second-quarter GDP will decline by 2.1%. That’s a reversal from the tracker’s early June prediction that second-quarter GDP would increase 0.3%, as reported by CNBC. A dip in the Q2 economy, coupled with the 1.6% decrease during the first quarter, would mean two straight quarters of declines, fitting the technical definition of a recession.

