SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In 1950, we were all going to get rich in the lychee business. The largest lychee farm in the world was right here on the Suncoast. What in the world is a lychee? We’re Discovering the Suncoast and the tropical fruit that nobody remembers. Do...

SARASOTA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO