WEST BEND — The Downtown Business Improvement District Transportation Group will meet Tuesday of next week and discuss the upcoming reconstruction of Main Street through the downtown area. The BID Transportation Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Administration Conference Room 302 at City Hall, 1115 S. Main St. The only items on the agenda are approval of the minutes from the group’s last meeting in February, and to discuss the Main Street reconstruction.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO