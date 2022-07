Draymond Green received another accolade on Tuesday. He was announced as a member of the 2022 Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame Class. Green played in East Lansing from 2008-2011, averaging 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in his 34 appearances for the Spartans. The forward was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2nd of the 2012 NBA Draft. Green has also been a part of all the Warriors recent championship teams within the last decade (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022).

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO