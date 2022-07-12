Unaccompanied migrant children found along border, given snacks by agents

The unescorted youngsters were walking along the Mexico side of a chain-link fence on the banks of the Rio Grande at about 5:30 p.m. Monday when a Texas Highway Patrol officer noticed them and guided them to a gap in the fence patrolled by military officials at Eagle Pass, Texas. James Keivom

The new faces of the southern border crisis belong to a pair of kids — one just a toddler — who were rescued as they wandered alone, scared and hungry along a chain-link fence separating the US and Mexico.

Exclusive photos obtained by The Post show a Highway Patrol officer directing the boys, who appear to be brothers, to a gap in the fence overseen by the National Guard in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Both children carried plastic bottles of water, with the younger one needing both tiny hands to hold his and the bigger boy grasping him by the wrist.

Another heart-wrenching shot shows them sitting on a cooler and scarfing down snacks on the American side of the border, as the older one stared vacantly into the distance with his arm draped over the younger one’s shoulders.

Later, the bigger boy was photographed helping a Border Patrol agent load the smaller boy into a green-and-white van so they could be taken with other migrants to a nearby processing center.

The disturbing images emerged Tuesday amid mounting criticism of President Biden’s immigration policies and ahead of an expected record surge of unaccompanied migrant kids into the US.

The unidentified youngsters sit on a cooler as a member of the National Guard stands nearby on Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security anticipates that 148,000 to 161,000 unaccompanied minors will cross the border this fiscal year, according to an Interior Department report obtained by the Washington Examiner last week.

The January 2022 projections exceed the monthly levels from fiscal 2021, when a record 47,000 migrant children entered the US without relatives.

More than 1.2 million single-adult migrants have been picked up by US immigration officials in the 2022 fiscal year. Another 101,024 unaccompanied minors were also encountered by US officials, data shows.

Most children who arrive by themselves at the border are shielded from deportation under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. They are typically housed at the Department of Health and Human Services until officials find an adult in the US to care for them.

President Joe Biden met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday for their second in-person session at the White House. López Obrador agreed to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology as the pair pledged cooperation.

That was a turnaround from last month, when López Obrador had declined Biden’s invitation to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles after unsuccessfully urging the US to include leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

A US Customs and Border Protection officer guides two unaccompanied minors into a van after they crossed the United States-Mexico border on Monday in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Senior Biden administration officials said the countries plan to announce joint actions to improve infrastructure along parts of the 2,000-mile US-Mexico border, as well as to enhance law enforcement cooperation against fentanyl smuggling.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last week authorizing the National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to arrest immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to Mexico.

“While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border,” Abbott said while citing the Constitution as legal justification.

But analysts said the order is not likely to survive a legal challenge.

“As they say in Texas, this dog won’t hunt,” attorney Jonathan Turley told Fox News. “They’re relying on the guarantee clause of Article Four, Section Four, and that deals with an invasion, which is generally interpreted and long interpreted to mean an actual foreign invasion in the form of an army, an organized force.”

