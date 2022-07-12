ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Fantasy Football Forecast: Damien Harris Being Overlooked

By Frankie Taddeo
 1 day ago

The Patriots running back, heading into a contract year, is being ignored in fantasy drafts.

As the fantasy football draft season begins in earnest, we’ve asked all of SI Fantasy’s writers and editors to weigh in with their top picks in five key categories. Next up: SI Betting’s @Frankie_Fantasy

Top Sleeper : Allen Lazard , WR, Packers
With Davante Adams now in Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling calling Kansas City home, Allen Lazard slides right into the WR1 role for Green Bay. Fantasy managers should bank on Aaron Rodgers throwing to the 6'5" target, who hauled in a career-high eight touchdowns last season, often in 2022. Hovering around Round 10 in early drafts, the former Iowa State Cyclone is ready to deliver solid value in his fifth season in the NFL.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Top Sleeper #2: Damien Harris , RB, Patriots
Damien Harris, a running back with top-15 upside, continues to be ignored in fantasy drafts. Last season, the powerful back quietly averaged 4.6 yards per carry while rushing for 15 touchdowns. One of the best angles to utilize in fantasy football is players heading into the final year of their contracts. Harris checks that box playing for a club that is predicated upon the run game.

Top Rookie : Skyy Moore , WR, Chiefs
You can easily place Jets running back Breece Hall here, but the presence of Michael Carter splitting carries takes me in a different direction. With Tyreek Hill now running routes in South Florida, how can you not fall in love with the player who was drafted to replace him? The former Western Michigan standout will receive plenty of targets running routes for the best quarterback in the NFL.

Biggest Bust : Darren Waller , TE, Raiders
Now that Derek Carr is reunited with his college teammate, Davante Adams, in Sin City, combined with Hunter Renfrow emerging from the slot, fantasy managers should expect a second consecutive disappointing season for Darren Waller in 2022. Over his last 11 games, Waller found the end zone only once and things will not get any easier this season with the NFL’s best red zone target now in town.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comeback Player : Travis Etienne , RB, Jaguars
The former Clemson Tigers star missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the preseason. Etienne will be the Jaguars’ RB1 as incumbent James Robinson could begin the season on the PUP list as attempts to come back from a torn Achilles injury suffered late last season. If Etienne has a strong preseason showing, fantasy managers drafting in September will likely be forced to invest late second- or early third-round draft capital.

Late-Round QB: Matt Ryan , Colts
One of the players to potentially enjoy a change of scenery in 2022 is quarterback Matt Ryan. The veteran signal caller leaves Atlanta to play behind arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, while also inheriting an elite running back in Jonathan Taylor. With Taylor forcing opposing defenses to bring extra players into the box, Ryan is primed for a big season with emerging wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Alec Pierce as weapons in the passing game. Ryan is a player with tremendous upside who likely will be ignored on draft day.

Sports Illustrated

