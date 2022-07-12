ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to See Huge Passing Comet at Its Closest Point to Earth

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
 1 day ago

The comet C/2017 K2 is due to reach its closest point to Earth on Thursday, and it will be possible to see it either online or in-person—provided you have a telescope and dark skies.

The comet has attracted scientists' attention for years since it was first discovered in 2017. At the time, the comet was notable since it was the most distant active comet headed towards the inner solar system that had ever been seen, and was surrounded by a cloud of dust 80,000 miles wide.

Comets are huge chunks of ice and rock that float around the solar system. They are known for their bright, characteristic tails caused when they are close enough to the sun that they heat up and begin expelling gas. Comets that do this are considered to be active.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Akuqo_0gcjk6j100
A stock image depicts a comet flying through space. Comet C/2017 K2 has been traveling towards the inner solar system from the distant Oort Cloud. magann/Getty

Comets are of interest to scientists generally because they represent pristine leftovers from the early days of the solar system and could provide clues as to how it formed in the first place.

Scientists think that K2 has come from a distant, remote region of the solar system known as the Oort Cloud and has been traveling towards the sun for millions of years, so it could be interesting to observe.

K2 is due to reach its closest point to Earth on Wednesday at 11:09 p.m. EDT, according to space news site Space.com, which cites data from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

While this may conjure up images of a sky brightened by a beautiful comet gliding overhead, it's important to note that the comet will not actually come particularly close to Earth at all—in fact, NASA's calculations of its predicted path show that it won't even get past the orbit of Mars before it swings around the sun and backs out of the solar system again.

That's worth bearing in mind considering some news reports suggesting the comet may be some kind of threat to Earth—it isn't.

In regards to viewing, since the comet will be even further away than Mars at its closest point to Earth, it probably won't be visible to the naked eye at any point. Astronomy website EarthSky predicts the comet may reach a brightness of magnitude 8 or 7, and the faintest naked-eye star we can see is about magnitude 6—the lower the number, the brighter the object.

However, it is perfectly possible to view the comet at night using a small personal telescope. In fact, it's been possible to view the comet this way for weeks.

To get a telescope view of C/2017 K2 on Wednesday and Thursday, it might help to use the browser app Stellarium, which assists in locating night-sky objects. The below images show that in the early hours of Thursday, the comet will be located roughly near the star 30 Ophiuchi, which appears to the comet's lower left, and above the globular cluster Messier 10.

Additionally, the comet's coordinates are set out in the information box on the left of the image. The lower image shows where the comet will be relative to the horizon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45E9SR_0gcjk6j100
A screenshot from the Stellarium browser app showing the predicted location of comet C/2017 K2 in the sky in the early hours of July 14, relative to some other markers in the sky including Messier 10. The comet's coordinates are shown on the left. Stellarium

For those who do not have access to a small telescope, it will be possible to observe the comet online the following evening via a live stream hosted by the Virtual Telescope Project.

The stream is due to start on Thursday at 22:15 UTC (18:15 ET) on the Virtual Telescope Project's WebTV page here.

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

NASA to Showcase Webb Space Telescope's First Full-Color Images

(Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The highly anticipated unveiling this week of pictures and...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

There Could Be Four Hostile Civilizations in the Milky Way

In 1977, the Big Ear Radio Telescope at Ohio State University picked up a strong narrowband signal from space. The signal was a continuous radio wave that was very strong in intensity and frequency and had many expected characteristics of an extraterrestrial transmission. This event would come to be known as the Wow! Signal, and it remains the strongest candidate for a message sent by an extraterrestrial civilization. Unfortunately, all attempts to pinpoint the source of the signal (or detect it again) have failed.
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
GreenMatters

How to see the "Super" July 2022 Full Moon, aka the Buck Moon

Get ready to get buck wild and howl at the moon! (I’m sorry, I’m sorry.) This month, fans of celestial events won’t have to look too hard to see something magical in the night sky. No, it’s not an eclipse or a meteor shower — it’s just the July full moon. The Buck moon 2022 is going to be a super one, so keep reading for all the details on how you can catch it in 2022.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

