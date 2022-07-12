ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Snake slithers on Kansas woman's windshield as she drives down the freeway

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMCOr_0gcjjtUE00

A Kansas woman had an unwelcome hitchhiker as she motored along a freeway recently.

Vicki Ruhl had her phone recording as a snake wiggled out from under her hood up onto her windshield.

The serpent crawled out onto her driver's side mirror and just hung out at freeway speeds, seeming to stare right at Ruhl. He inched over to the passenger side, appearing to be completely unperturbed by riding on a car at freeway speeds.

Sooo, Fox23 news is wanting to do a news story about my Snake Adventure! 😳 Ugh, I guess we are doing it——. Update later. I tagged those who shared my video’s, if I left someone out, let me know.

Posted by Vicki Peterson Ruhl on Saturday, July 2, 2022

Ruhl says she was not about to stop on the side of the road in the summer heat so she kept driving. But she was so distracted, she says she missed her exit.

Once she got off the freeway and stopped, the snake simply slid off her hood and was last seen slithering away.

Herpetologists looking at the video think it was a perfectly harmless bull snake.

