ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Paralympics wouldn’t be broadcast on a privatised Channel 4, says Alex Mahon

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjymY_0gcjjrim00

Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon said “important” programming such as the Paralympics and Dispatches would not be shown on a privatised Channel 4.

The Government decided to proceed with plans to privatise the broadcaster in April following concerns for its survival in the streaming era.

During a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee on Tuesday, Ms Mahon said Channel 4 is one of the most innovative broadcasters in the world but added this is hard to achieve in the pursuit of profit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFYJI_0gcjjrim00

“I think delivering remit while optimising profit is very hard because that sort of innovation and distinctiveness is hard to do while seeking to maximise for profit because it involves taking significant creative risks on new talent, on social diverse topics and things that might not work which we are very motivated to do,” she said.

Ms Mahon continued: “A simple example would be the Paralympics. We know evidentially that other commercial broadcasters did not bid for the Paralympics when Channel 4 did, I know that it is expensive to do, we believe it to be very important work.

“We seek to continue to innovate. At the last Paralympics we covered every sport, at the Winter Paralympics we sent a fully disabled presenting team, these are big things to do.

“They don’t make money, but they are very important things to do and you could apply that to a whole list of other shows we do from Peter Kosminsky’s The Undeclared War to Dispatches about Ukraine and Life Under Attack, these are things we do that you would not do if you were commercially optimising.”

Mahon added that Channel 4 are “fighting for something” in terms of remit and are not “trying to fight against anything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2mhx_0gcjjrim00

She said: “At the moment the white paper is silent on the question of what Channel 4’s remit might be under another construct.

“Channel 4 is about creating programming, having an impact on the UK that champions unheard voices, takes bold and innovative risks, conspires change in the way people lead their everyday lives and particularly to stand up for diversity and for young people which can be from all kinds of things from representing the old to representing Paralympians and diversity.

“At this point I am not confident that legislation would preserve these important purposes of Channel 4 but of course we are yet to see it.”

Ms Mahon, who used to run private enterprises before taking the helm of Channel 4, said she is “very familiar with how to profit maximise” detailing what a CEO would do to Channel 4 if it were to be privatised.

“The first thing to go would be the supply chain across the UK because I wouldn’t have to do it for the legislation. We currently work with around 300 companies across the UK, I would bring that in-house and I would centralise it in the south-east because it’s more cost efficient, so I would reverse decades of work.

“I would close those nations and regions offices, they are expensive and I would bring that back to London, I would cut the skills and training that is wonderful for young people, but it is not wonderful for profitability.

“And I would change the commissioning strategy, the kinds of programmes we buy in order to de-risk it, so that would mean I wouldn’t do the creative innovation anymore.

“It would mean on television you wouldn’t have seen the Paralympics, Derry Girls, It’s A Sin or even Gogglebox, certainly not documentaries we make about the rise of Putin or the war in Ukraine,” she said.

Chief operating officer Jonathan Allan added: “”This question around Channel 4 is not just about us, it’s about the ecosystem of television in the UK.

“We have some of the best TV in the world. We feel the Channel 4 brand and the programming we produce is a vital and important part of that ecosystem, but it is something to celebrate.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I did not collapse anywhere, at any time': Sir Tom Jones denies needing backstage medical assistance before cancelling Budapest gig - as Welsh legend insists he is only suffering from 'viral laryngitis'

Sir Tom Jones has denied collapsing prior to his latest show in Budapest on Tuesday evening, insisting its abrupt cancellation was prompted by a viral infection. The legendary singer, 82, was taken ill ahead of the latest European date on his Surrounded by Time tour and doctors' reportedly told him to cancel the show.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

BT, Sky and ITV among sports broadcasters probed for ‘cartel-like behaviour’

The competition watchdog has launched an investigation into potential cartel-like behaviour by some of the UK’s biggest sports broadcasters.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has “reasonable grounds” to suspect that BT, ITV, Sky and IMG Media – which includes Premier League Productions – might have broken competition rules.“The investigation relates to the purchase by such companies of freelance services which support the production and broadcasting of sports content in the UK,” the CMA said.“At this stage the CMA believes it has reasonable grounds to suspect one or more breaches of competition law.”It is investigating the broadcasters under Section...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Real Mo Farah: ‘Astonishing’ BBC documentary leaves viewers ‘sobbing’

Viewers have shared their overwchelmed reaction to the new BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah.In the feature-length programme, four-time Olympic gold medal winner Sir Mo Farah revealed that he had been trafficked to the UK from Somalia as a child. Among those praising the documentary was The Independent’s Sean O’Grady, who wrote in a five-star review: “Revelation after revelation, detail after detail and with one searing emotional confession leading to yet another, the viewer is left punchdrunk, bewildered at the real story of his life. “You get quite bruised from this hour of jaw-dropping television.”After the documentary aired on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Kosminsky
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage-by-stage guide, route maps and profiles

The 2022 Tour de France begins in Copenhagen on Friday 1 July and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row. Standing in his way is the sheer strength and depth of Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard. Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 4#Television#The Winter Paralympics
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Irish Travellers: Apologises over wrong data in education report

A think tank has apologised for using the wrong data in a report into Irish Travellers' access to higher education. On Thursday, a Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) report into the education of Gypsy, Roma and Irish Travellers in the UK was released. It said Irish Travellers still faced "barriers...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

BT to create hundreds of new jobs in Birmingham

BT has announced plans to create more than 450 jobs in Birmingham. Employees will be based at Three Snow Hill, after the telecoms firm opened its new offices there last year. The company, which employs more than 1,700 people in the city, said it wanted more digital workers who would work in various "future-proof" roles.
ECONOMY
BBC

Chris Stuart: Ex-BBC Radio Wales presenter dies aged 73

Chris Stuart, hailed as one of the "true greats" of Welsh broadcasting, has died aged 73. Born in Durham, he was one of the first hosts on BBC Radio Wales. Stuart was also a daily presenter on Radio 2 and set up the production company behind BBC quiz Only Connect and Late Night Poker on Channel 4.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

BBC Studios Sets Record Growth With Profits Up 50%, Reaches 5-Year Target of £1.2 Billion Return to BBC

Click here to read the full article. BBC Studios, the commercial arm of Britain’s public broadcaster, has marked record growth for 2021/22 with profits up 50% year-on-year to £226 million ($267 million) and sales up 30% to £1.63 billion. The past financial year marks the first time the business has topped £200 million in profits. Meanwhile, the boost in sales, which is up from £1.26 billion in the 2020/21 financial year, is due to a healthy year for production and advertising revenues via BBC Studios-backer broadcaster UKTV. While there was no cash dividend returned to the BBC last year due to the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Queen's Baton Relay Yorkshire leg continues

The Queen's Baton Relay is set to continue its tour of Yorkshire ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The relay began the English leg of its tour on the 4 July and included a tour of London during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It will be carried through Hull, Beverley,...
SPORTS
The Independent

France go in search of Euro 2022 quarter-final spot on Bastille Day

France will look to book their place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals when they meet Belgium at the New York Stadium.Les Bleues put themselves in prime position in Group D with a statement 5-1 win over Italy on Sunday and victory over Belgium, who drew with Iceland in their opener, will seal their passage to the last eight.Italy will have to come up with a response after that drubbing and face Iceland at Manchester City Academy Stadium.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Thursday’s games after another action-packed night on Wednesday saw the Netherlands register their first win.The Italian...
UEFA
BBC

Queen awards NHS George Cross medal

The Queen has praised the "amazing" Covid vaccine rollout and awarded the NHS the George Cross. Health leaders from the four UK nations were awarded the medal at a small ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. It is only the third time ever that a George Cross has been awarded...
HEALTH
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport's future in doubt

The future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been plunged into doubt after directors said it "may no longer be commercially viable". The board cited recent problems including Covid-19 and the impact of airline Wizz Air cancelling flights. It said a six-week consultation into its future will be carried out. Don...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy