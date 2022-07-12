ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hispanic activists criticize First Lady for perceived stereotypes in San Antonio speech

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago
Some Hispanic critics are unhappy with First Lady Jill Biden who stopped in San Antonio for a speech on Monday.

Biden was in town to appear at a conference organized by a Latino civil rights and advocacy group. Trying to bond with her audience, she spoke of the diversity among Latinos, saying Hispanics are, "as distinct as the bogedas (sic) of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio."

That phrase was met with jeers from the primarily Hispanic audience.

Some critics noticed her mispronunciation of "bodegas", a northeast term for a neighborhood market.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists took issue with Biden, saying "We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype."

