Love Island 2022: Jacques quits villa as Adam fight teased in tonight’s episode

Jacques O’Neill has quit the Love Island villa.

The rugby player will depart from the show during Tuesday (12 July) night’s episode.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.

“We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

While Jacques kissed another girl during Casa Amor he decided to stay coupled up with Paige Thorne. During Monday (12 July) night’s episode, he attempted to apologise to Thorne.

However, his plan was somewhat overshadowed when series five contestant Adam Collard returned to the villa.

The reality star didn’t waste time in stirring things up, making a beeline for Paige Thorne, who he is coupled up with.

During the preview for Tuesday’s episode, Jacques is shown to get angry with the new arrival, stating: “Who the f*** is he? Just another geezer that’s been on this show, he’s f***ing nothing, mate.”

ITV has been criticised for bringing Adam back to the villa.

During his original series in 2018, the personal trainer was accused of gaslighting his fellow contestant Rosie, who he was formerly coupled up with.

On Monday, domestic violence charity Women’s Aid issued a warning to ITV, saying: “We hope that ITV recognise how serious this issue is and that it must be learned from, considering they have asked Adam to return to the show.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.