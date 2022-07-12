ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Man, 70, charged in 1982 rape and murder of 5-year-old girl in Monterey County

By Felicia Alvarez
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118dU5_0gcjji1T00
Robert Lanoue of Reno was charged in the 1982 killing of 5-year-old Anne Pham. Her remains were found outside Ft. Ord, a now-closed Army base where Lanoue had been stationed. (Washoe County Sheriff’s Office)

Forty years after a 5-year-old girl was raped and killed in a small city on the Monterey Peninsula, authorities have charged a former soldier with her murder.

Robert Lanoue, 70, of Reno was charged last week with one count of first-degree murder with special circumstance allegations that he killed Anne Pham while committing kidnapping and a lewd act on a child younger than 14, according to the Monterey County district attorney’s office.

Anne was kidnapped Jan. 21, 1982, while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside, near Monterey Bay. Two days later, her remains were found outside Ft. Ord, a now-closed U.S. Army post east of the town.

The Seaside Police Department, FBI and U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated the killing before the case went cold for nearly 40 years.

Anne was the child of refugees from Vietnam who fled the country after the fall of Saigon to North Vietnamese forces in 1975, the Mercury News reported. Anne’s father, Tuong Pham, moved to Seaside to make a living as a fisherman, according to the Mercury News. She was killed four years after the family moved to the Monterey Peninsula.

Lanoue was 29 at the time of Anne’s killing and lived in Seaside, according to the district attorney’s office. He was a soldier stationed at Ft. Ord.

The case was reopened in 2020 by the Monterey County district attorney’s office’s newly formed cold case task force.

Investigators used “a new type of DNA testing not previously available to earlier investigators” to identify Lanoue as a suspect, the district attorney’s office said.

A $535,000 federal grant that the cold case task force received includes provisions that allow investigators to use private laboratories that trace family genealogical data, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A similar method was used in 2018 to track down the Golden State Killer, one of the country’s most notorious cold cases.

Lanoue is a registered sex offender and was convicted in 1998 of lewdness with a minor as well as possession of child pornography, according to Nevada prison records. He spent about 20 years in prison in Nevada.

He is being held in a Washoe County, Nev., jail, and authorities are awaiting his extradition to California.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Related
KRON4 News

Homicide suspect on the loose in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A homeless woman was found suffering from a stab wound in San Jose and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. The woman was found at the 100 block of South Market Street after officers received a report at 9:34 p.m. of […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police find $100,000 stash of stolen goods in underground bunker; 6 arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Tuesday discovered a cache of recently stolen power tools and firearms hidden in an underground bunker near a Coyote Creek homeless encampment and arrested six suspects in connection with the investigation.San Jose officers were conducting a follow-up investigation of a commercial burglary incident that occurred Monday when they made the find.  The investigation led them to a homeless encampment in the area of Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive, where they discovered the underground bunker filled with thousands of dollars worth of stolen items including stolen tools, equipment and firearms."It's a...
SAN JOSE, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
