This Celeb-Loved Sculpting Skincare Tool Is on Sale For Prime Day & The Discounts Are SO Good

The promise of a lifted face has been one that leads many of us to turn to our gua shas and jade rollers for a change in our appearance. While the face-sculpting products are proven to have stunning results for many, sometimes it’s just not the right tool for you. And when all else fails, we turn to science. The NuFace is a handheld microcurrent device that’s made waves in the beauty world. It basically gives your face a mini-workout by energizing the muscles beneath the skin’s surface via electrical currents. While it’s on the pricier side, now is your chance to snag majorly discounted NuFace products for Prime Day — just make sure you are signed up for a Prime Membership .

Celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, and Miranda Kerr are all known to use the gadget. Since the A-listers have access to some of the top facials and beauty products, we’re keen to follow in their lead when it comes to recommendations. So what makes the NuFace so great (and why is this better than the rose quartz gua sha you have at home)? Backed by research, it shows that the microcurrent effectively reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with its ability to boost collagen production. When you use the device by gliding across your face, the electrical current stimulates lymphatic fluid and increases blood circulation. Right now, you can score hundreds of dollars off on Amazon, so what are you waiting for? Buy it now before it’s too late.

NuFACE MINI Starter Kit

This NuFace mini starter kit has all you need to start toning your face. It’s already about half the price of the full-size version and uses the exact same technology, now thanks to Prime Day it’s even less than that. It comes with a hydrating gel primer, which is what actually activates the microcurrent of the treatment. While you won’t be able to use any of the additional attachments that NuFace offers with this mini version, it gets the job done just the same.

NuFACE Trinity Complete – Facial Toning Kit

The NuFace Trinity device is the shining star of the brand. It will soon become a staple in your collection for targeting your neck, jawline, cheeks, and forehead. You’re able to use the interchangeable attachment the brand offers for precision treatment and light therapy should you want to eventually add to your routine.

NuFACE NuBODY – Body Toning Device

Body-ody-ody-ody. If you’ve been thinking to yourself “Hmm I wish the device worked on the rest of my body,” you’ll be happy to know there is a tool specifically meant to use on your arms, abs and more.

