Skin Care

This Celeb-Loved Sculpting Skincare Tool Is on Sale For Prime Day & The Discounts Are SO Good

By Daisy Maldonado
 21 hours ago

The promise of a lifted face has been one that leads many of us to turn to our gua shas and jade rollers for a change in our appearance. While the face-sculpting products are proven to have stunning results for many, sometimes it’s just not the right tool for you. And when all else fails, we turn to science. The NuFace is a handheld microcurrent device that’s made waves in the beauty world. It basically gives your face a mini-workout by energizing the muscles beneath the skin’s surface via electrical currents. While it’s on the pricier side, now is your chance to snag majorly discounted NuFace products for Prime Day — just make sure you are signed up for a Prime Membership .

Celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, and Miranda Kerr are all known to use the gadget. Since the A-listers have access to some of the top facials and beauty products, we’re keen to follow in their lead when it comes to recommendations. So what makes the NuFace so great (and why is this better than the rose quartz gua sha you have at home)? Backed by research, it shows that the microcurrent effectively reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with its ability to boost collagen production. When you use the device by gliding across your face, the electrical current stimulates lymphatic fluid and increases blood circulation. Right now, you can score hundreds of dollars off on Amazon, so what are you waiting for? Buy it now before it’s too late.

NuFACE MINI Starter Kit

This NuFace mini starter kit has all you need to start toning your face. It’s already about half the price of the full-size version and uses the exact same technology, now thanks to Prime Day it’s even less than that. It comes with a hydrating gel primer, which is what actually activates the microcurrent of the treatment. While you won’t be able to use any of the additional attachments that NuFace offers with this mini version, it gets the job done just the same.



NuFACE MINI Starter Kit $144.21


Buy Now

NuFACE Trinity Complete – Facial Toning Kit

The NuFace Trinity device is the shining star of the brand. It will soon become a staple in your collection for targeting your neck, jawline, cheeks, and forehead. You’re able to use the interchangeable attachment the brand offers for precision treatment and light therapy should you want to eventually add to your routine.



NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit – Facial… $216.96


Buy Now

NuFACE NuBODY – Body Toning Device

Body-ody-ody-ody. If you’ve been thinking to yourself “Hmm I wish the device worked on the rest of my body,” you’ll be happy to know there is a tool specifically meant to use on your arms, abs and more.



NuFACE NuBODY – Body Toning Device $279.30


Buy Now

While I've been using this volumizing and lash-lifting mascara for years, it never occurred to me to a full Essence Lash Princess review. Oh, and it's only $4 on Amazon right now for Prime Day (!!!) for all Prime members.
After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher's go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. "I do have pretty good skin. It's not as good as my mom's, but it's pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it's...
No one is a huge fan of tired-looking skin. But it's difficult to prevent it, especially if you find yourself in a consistent state of exhaustion. Fatigued skin hastens the aging process too, starting with our eyes to the overall face. And if there's a remedy that's under $16, it's impossible not to try. CeraVe's Skin Renewing Cream is on sale right now where you can get 12 percent off at Amazon for today only. Celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Olivia Wilde already swear by this affordable drugstore brand. So when this CeraVe cream...
When you're coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn't magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it's spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It's the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the same. In comes L'Oréal's Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum to rescue your skin from whatever drought it's been in.
Buying affordable swimwear is one thing, but buying discounted already-affordable swimwear that will get delivered to your front door in 48 hours or less? Now that's something different—and amazing!—entirely. So, you can understand my excitement knowing that this already Internet-famous Hilor Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit is currently on sale as part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals. If you live under a rock, then hello! It's almost Amazon Prime Day and the deals are already in full swing as we speak. Tons of products across a bunch of different categories like home, beauty and yes,...
If you're behind on trying the latest trendy skincare tools, this is the week to change that. Amazon has discounted countless products for Prime Day, including the top-selling Beauty Bar 24k Golden Facial Massager. The shopping event officially began today, July 12th, and to remove the risk of finding your virtual shopping basket filled with sold out products, we'd recommend snatching this one up quickly while it's down to $13 for a limited-time. The skin-tightening tool is sure to put thoughts of botox on the back burner; the product is built to make your...
Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they're expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they're about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let's take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
Jane Fonda Swears By This Anti-Aging Face Serum That ‘Erases’ Lines Within Weeks & It’s on Sale For Only A Few More Hours

Don't forget, skincare can do hard work while you sleep, too. That's why finding products that revitalize your skin at night is essential. But who better to take tips from than a veteran actress who consistently looks flawless? Jane Fonda swears by L'Oréal Paris' Midnight Serum in her nighttime routine, per Grazia. The 84-year-old actress loves to use this anti-aging face serum after removing her makeup to keep her skin deeply hydrated.  Luckily, taking care of wrinkles this time won't cost a fortune. During the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, this celeb-loved serum is 17 percent off. Better yet,...
SKIN CARE
You Have Just 3 Days To Shop Target’s Biggest Sale Of The Year

There are so many great sales happening right now that it might seem overwhelming—so we wanted to make sure you have all the details about Target's Deal Days, a 72-hour extravaganza that includes discounts on every category out there, from summer clothing essentials to iconic kitchenware. But, you've got to get a move on to take advantage of these discounts. The sales end on July 13, 2022 and current deals could expire before then. To make this time span a little less stressful, we went over all of the deals to find seven of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Best Body Wash for All Budgets and Skin-Care Needs

Chances are you might be taking multiple showers a day this summer: After all, the humidity can get real. Give your skin some love with the best body wash for your skin type or skin-care needs. While you can certainly pull up any old bar soap to cleanse your body, investing in a high-quality body wash or shower gel not only gets you clean but comes with additional benefits for your skin.
SKIN CARE
Jennifer Aniston’s Volume-Building Brush That Prevents Breakage Is Just $7 Thanks to This Prime Day Deal

I remember the first time I saw Jennifer Aniston on 'Friends'—when she was in her extremely long hair phase—and I wanted nothing more than to have those exact locks on my head. Decades have passed, and Aniston has remained my hairspo (hair inspiration for those not in tune with the vernacular) throughout all of the cuts and colors that she's donned, so when she casually unveiled one of the tools that she uses to quaff her locks, I took immediate note. It all went down on the Emmy winner's Instagram, where she posted a...
HAIR CARE
Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—& It’s $25 Today Only

When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that's already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call "magic," I wasn't surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène's Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look...
BEAUTY & FASHION
This Kim Kardashian & Victoria Beckham-Approved Exfoliator Is 40% Off—But Only For Several More Hours

I've been fighting acne on-and-off throughout my life, but it came back in a big way a few years ago. Washing my face with my hands never seemed to make my skin feel very clean. I started to get frustrated that I wasn't seeing a difference in my skin despite adapting to a 7-step skincare routine. Then, as a holiday gift, my mom bought me the FOREO Luna Mini 2 (AKA the device that celebs like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, and Cindy Crawford have all gone on record praising), and let me tell...
SKIN CARE
Get Brighter Teeth for Summer With This Vegan Whitening Pen on Sale for 73% Off

I've interviewed a lot of dentist's in my nearly 10 years as a health and beauty reporter, and one shocking bit of information that I love to share with people is that teeth whitening products actually work. They may seem like some sort of far-off myth that's too good to be true, but hydrogen peroxide, a key ingredient in teeth-whitening products, including the one from Cali White, actually can help to reduce yellow and discolored stains on your teeth when used routinely over time. This teeth whitening pen is a great vegan option that is...
SKIN CARE
This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s on Sale For Just 12 More Hours

It's nice to know that we're living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn't be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it's safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn't in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs. So, we're overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale. It's the L'Oreal Paris...
BEAUTY & FASHION
