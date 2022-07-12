Is a Geriatric Care Manager Right for Your Family?

A geriatric care manager (GCM), also called life manager or aging life care coordinator, specializes in helping aging adults and their families figure out what they need and how to get it – sort of like a professional caregiving relative without the built-in family dynamic. GCMs take the burden off both parents and adult children, and let the person impacted decide what life will look like going forward.

It can happen in an instant. One day your dad is living on his own, independent and mostly healthy despite advancing age. The next he’s in bed with a broken something, dependent on his grown children and forced to move into a long-term care facility because you don’t have time to research alternatives. I’m not exaggerating when I say I’ve seen it happen hundreds of times.