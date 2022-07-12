ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj tried to meet her fans in London — until too many of them mobbed her car

By Kenan Draughorne
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Nicki Minaj already knows how much her fans love her, but just in case she needed another reminder, they let her know in London.

After her Sunday performance at Wireless Festival, the rap star tried to mingle with her fans at a meet-and-greet Monday. Since she wasn’t able to connect directly with them at the venue, she posted on Instagram Live to announce she’d be stopping by Cafe Koko and they should meet her there.

“I want you guys real quick to spread the word about something,” she said. “First of all, today was one of the best nights of my life with one of the best crowds of my life. Because of the way the venue was set up outside, I wasn’t able to do what I normally do with the fans, and the dope people that came to see the show. So tomorrow, I’ve decided... I’m going to do a meet-and-greet for my fans in London.”

Hundreds of Barbz, the nickname for Minaj’s fans, packed the streets around Cafe Koko, a bar and pizzeria in the Camden neighborhood. Ahead of the meet-and-greet, the restaurant was posting Instagram Stories of spectators lining up outside for a glimpse of their queen and eventually partying inside.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, Minaj was seen sitting in the window of her car, surrounded by camera-wielding fans on all sides.

Before long, the antsy crowd grew out of control, prompting Minaj to quote-tweet a video of fans mobbing what appears to be her vehicle, pleading for calm.

“Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars,” she tweeted. “Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line.”

Police eventually shut down the event, closing nearby roads as they tried to clear out the crowds.

“Regardless of what Ms. Minaj is tweeting, she is not here. She has driven past, she has gone,” a security officer told the crowd, sparking gasps and boos.

Meanwhile in California, Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was sentenced last week to a year of home confinement after failing to register as a sex offender. Petty had previously been convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and was ordered to serve four years in prison and register as a sex offender wherever he lived.

105.5 The Fan

Megan Thee Stallion Trends After Videos of Her Twerking on Instagram Go Viral

Megan Thee Stallion recently had the internet abuzz after posting some impressive twerk videos on Instagram that went viral. Megan is currently touring overseas in Europe. Last night (June 28), she posted video of herself turning up and twerking for the camera in some awe-inspiring clips. In the videos, Megan is in a room with several people, one of whom appears to be her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. She's wearing a pair of very short red shorts. She bends over in front of an arm of a chair and makes her considerable cakes wobble acapella while being egged on by the camera operator and the other people in the room. As her cheeks undulate quickly, Meg even gives her rapidly wiggling wagon some two-handed slaps. In another video she gives a female friend a lap dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

