ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New state park could help California answer climate change

By Guest Commentary
CalMatters
CalMatters
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpUxx_0gcjjIGh00

In summary

The state budget has dedicated enough money to start turning the Dos Rios Ranch Reserve in Stanislaus County into a state park. Floodplain restoration will create green jobs, flood control, groundwater recharge and much-needed recreational space for San Joaquin Valley residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11AKEh_0gcjjIGh00

By Julie Rentner

Julie Rentner is the president of River Partners, a nonprofit conservation organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GDPH_0gcjjIGh00

Adam Gray, Special to CalMatters

Assemblymember Adam Gray , a Democrat, represents Merced County and part of Stanislaus County, including Dos Rios Ranch.

Los Angeles County has 25 state parks , recreation areas, historical sites and beaches. There are 24 more in Orange and San Diego counties. But in the eight counties of the San Joaquin Valley, which stretches from the Tehachapis to the northern edge of San Joaquin County, there are only 15 state sites, and only five of those are state parks.

That is about to change.

In the budget just signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, enough money has been dedicated to start creating California’s first new state park since Fort Ord Dunes in Monterey County joined the system more than a decade ago.

The proposed 2,100-acre Dos Rios Ranch State Park in western Stanislaus County has the potential to be as wonderful as it is unique.

River Partners , a conservation group that has completed some 300 river restoration  projects across the state — and has dozens more in the pipeline — laid the groundwork. The nonprofit purchased the first 1,600 acres at the confluence of the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers in 2012 and has since added another 500 acres.

Using planting and irrigation techniques any Central Valley farmer would recognize, River Partners transformed a flood-prone farm into a thriving riparian habitat.

Staff and volunteers planted 350,000 native trees, shrubs and grasses and restored natural contours to create a preserve hospitable to the valley’s unique wildlife, such as the endangered riparian brush rabbit, Western monarch butterfly, Swainson’s hawk and steelhead trout, to name a few.

Scientists know that on food-filled floodplains, young salmon grow strong — we call them “floodplain fatties.” Stronger, larger, juvenile salmon have a much better chance of evading hungry bass and surviving the journey through the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to the Pacific Ocean.

During this awful drought, it’s hard to recall that the Tuolumne River flooded in 1997, damaging some 1,800 homes near Modesto. In 2017, so much water rushed into Don Pedro Reservoir that officials feared it would spill, causing devastation from Modesto to Stockton.

The draft 2022 Central Valley Flood Protection Plan shows that peak flood flows on the San Joaquin River often could double and occasionally increase fivefold in coming decades because of a changing climate.

All that water needs a place to go.

Dos Rios would act as a pressure-release valve, allowing floodwater to spread, slow and sink, recharging the region’s aquifers. Meanwhile, new forests of valley oaks and cottonwoods will capture greenhouse gas twice as fast as mature Sierra Nevada forests, slowing climate change.

A new park just 10 miles west of Modesto means northern San Joaquin Valley residents won’t have to drive hours to find first-class recreational space. A beautifully restored river landscape will be at their doorstep. Just across the river is the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge — every year a temporary home to hundreds of thousands of migratory waterfowl.

Creation of the park was made possible by California’s historic budget surplus, but we consider it an investment, not an expenditure. Groundwater recharge and flood relief are utterly crucial for the Central Valley. Restoration of the riverbanks will create good jobs for many residents.

This multibenefit conservation model can be used across the state, hopefully resulting in dozens of river parks up and down the Central Valley.

Before that can happen, there’s plenty of work to do at Dos Rios Ranch, and it will require the efforts of everyone who shares our dream. Soon, state leaders will be asking what Dos Rios State Park should include, how it should look and be run. After gathering input from the community, we can begin turning this dream into reality.

Building on what River Partners and an alliance of determined government, industry, nonprofit and science partners started two decades ago, we will be bringing a state park to Stanislaus County and a river back to life. And that will bring more life to the Central Valley.

_____


Adam Gray previously has written about vaping , environmental legislation and hydropower . Julie Rentner previously has written about land restoration and mega fires and floods .

Comments / 16

Guest
1d ago

As Chris said climate change has been happening since before man existed. To claim that man is changing the climate is to say man can change the climate. That is ridiculous! If man can change the climate then man can control the climate. Man is not that significant and certainly not that intelligent or capable. Show me one environment that has changed in the last 500 years. Over all the world what was desert is still desert

Reply
15
Chris Blampain
1d ago

Climate change has been happening for millions of years. It has ZERO to do with humans.

Reply(2)
22
PSM
1d ago

The only thing to help California is getting rid of the DEMOCRATS!

Reply(1)
19
Related
CBS Sacramento

New Study Ranks Sacramento, Stockton Among Most Dangerous Cities For Pedestrians In US

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new study has named Sacramento one of the most dangerous cities in the country for pedestrians. According to the report from Smart Growth America, the Sacramento area – including Roseville and Folsom – ranked 27th out of 101 US metro areas in terms of pedestrian danger. Nine other California cities made the list, including Stockton, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Researchers say Sacramento recorded 296 pedestrian deaths between 2016 and 2020. California recorded more than 4,700 during that same time period.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Diablo Canyon’s New Lease on Life

“Cognitive dissonance!” exclaimed David Weisman during a recent interview. Weisman would repeat this more than a few times. And he had reason. For the past 20 years, Weisman — a poet, musician, and train aficionado who just celebrated his 61st birthday — has been waging relentless war in the wonkiest imaginable terms against PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant located in Avila Beach. When PG&E announced six years ago it would not seek a license renewal for California’s last remaining nuclear power plant, Weisman — spokesperson and agitator-in-chief for Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility — thought his job was effectively over. But in recent weeks, Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a budget trailer bill to set aside $75 million in state funding to help keep Diablo Canyon’s two reactors humming.
DIABLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Joaquin, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Dos Rios, CA
Local
California Government
County
Stanislaus County, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Government
holtvilletribune.com

Free Dumpster Disposal Event at Caltrans Facilities

IMPERIAL COUNTY ― The California Department of Transportation welcomes the public to bring non-hazardous, unwanted items to the Dump Day Events in Brawley and El Centro. Caltrans will have staff on-site to accept approved debris free of charge on Saturday, July 16 between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. (or until capacity is reached at the site).
EL CENTRO, CA
freightwaves.com

Truckers plan LA/Long Beach work stoppage Wednesday to protest AB5

Some California truckers who move containers in and out of the marine terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say they plan to participate in a work stoppage Wednesday to protest a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Los Baños Enterprise

Correction: Former Merced County Sheriff and CA OES chief facing Fresno councilwoman in Assembly District 22 race

Publisher’s Note: In a June 15, 2022 article on our website and in the June 24th issue of the paper, we published information about the election results in Assembly District 22. However, following last year’s statewide redistricting, Los Banos is now located in Assembly District 27. Apologies for the mistake. That article has since been updated online with the following information:
MERCED COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Farmers Who Helped Sink Friant-Kern Canal Reject Fee for Their Share of the Fix

Farmers in southern Tulare County have soundly rejected a proposed land fee that would have helped pay a lump sum settlement of $125 million toward fixing the Friant-Kern Canal, which has sunk because of excessive groundwater pumping. Lois Henry. The Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency agreed in 2020 to pay...
FRIANT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Changing Climate#Flood Control#Flood Protection#Greenhouse Gas#Politics State#Politics Governor#River Partners#Democrat#Dos Rios Ranch
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area woman who was the oldest living in California dies at age 114

BERKELEY, Calif. - For years, she was a longtime, beloved fixture in her Berkeley Elmwood neighborhood and later became a celebrated resident at her senior care home in El Cerrito. Mila Mangold, who held the title of California’s oldest person, died earlier this month at the age of 114. According...
BERKELEY, CA
z1077fm.com

EFFORT STARTED TO CREATE NEW NATIONAL MONUMENT IN THE CALIFORNIA DESERT

Momentum is building to create a new national monument in the portion of the Colorado Desert in Eastern Riverside County where tribal ancestral homelands are under threat. Bordering the southern edge of Joshua Tree National Park, the proposed national monument will expand wilderness areas and designate a new wild and scenic river to preserve a portion of Mission Creek as a year-round desert water source.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

6,000 Acres of Prime Open Space in Los Angeles County Now Protected

With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KCBS News Radio

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes South Bay, felt in Berkeley

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck the South Bay on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. At 9:08 a.m., the jolt struck 5.7 miles southeast of Gilroy in Santa Clara County, USGS officials reported. It had a depth of 4.4 kilometers, rattling the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles part of California, geologists say

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake rattled part of California on Wednesday, July 13, geologists said. The earthquake shook Gilroy, about 30 miles southeast of San Jose, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Shaking started shortly after 9 a.m. Weak shaking from the earthquake could be felt in Morgan Hill, Watsonville, Berkeley and near...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy