This Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deal gets you a free $25 Amazon gift card, but it's ending soon

By Josh West
 2 days ago

Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deals are entering the final stretch, but this offer of a free $25 gift card with the purchase of an Oculus Quest 2 128GB or 256GB headset is still going strong. Amazon is getting ready to close the books on another fantastic Prime Day, so you'll want to grab this discount while you still can – offer ends at midnight!

Why is this Meta 2 Prime Day deal worth recommending? Because discounts are hard to come by for the highly sought after virtual reality device, and very rarely come. So anyway, here's what you need to know: purchase an Oculus Quest 2 128GB for $299 at Amazon, and you'll get yourself $25 gift card to spend in return at Amazon. The deal is also running for the 256GB model of the Meta Quest 2, with the $399 purchase giving you $25 back as well. That may not sound like much in return, but it's enough to get some truly killer accessories in the Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deals set.

While Amazon has given away $50 gift cards in previous years, this $25 offering is the best we've seen during Prime Day 2022. So with just a few hours to go, if you're interested in getting involved in virtual reality take advantage of this Oculus Quest Prime Day deal while you still can.

You'll find more details on this Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deal below, and plenty more Prime Day gaming deals further down the page.

Today's best Prime Day Oculus Quest deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJX8V_0gcjhx5Y00

Oculus Quest 2 128GB + $25 Amazon gift card | $299.99 at Amazon
While it's not as impressive as the $50 gift card we saw last November, those on the hunt for a new VR headset can claim $25 in Amazon credit right now. That's likely as close to a straight price cut we're going to see on the Meta headset during Prime Day, so grab it while you can.

This offer is also available on the 256GB model at $399.
View Deal

