Electronics

Get up to 30% off the Surface Pro 8 right now for Amazon Prime Day

By Zac Bowden
Windows Central
 1 day ago

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is only sale for Amazon Prime Day, with a handful of SKUs available for between 26% and 30% off, with prices starting from $1,187 at Amazon for a Surface Pro 8 with Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. T hat's a saving of $200 for this model, but there's more savings to be had the higher up the tier list you go!

The Surface Pro 8 with an Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage is on sale too! This one can be had for just $1,335.99 on Amazon right now, down from its usual $1,899 price tag. There's also the model with 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD on sale for $1,919, down from $2,199 right now.

Get a Surface Pro 8 for less on Prime Day

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 | From $1,399 $1,187 at Amazon
Microsoft's latest Surface Pro with an Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage is on sale today only for Amazon Prime day. Get it in either Graphite or Platinum colors too! View Deal

The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft's latest and greatest flagship 2-in-1 PC, featuring a large 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920. It's also powered by Intel's 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 chips, with Iris Xe Graphics which provides more power in the GPU department. Surface Pro 8 was launched in late 2021, and is available in Black or White colorways. You can also buy a separate Type Cover accessory that turns your Surface Pro 8 into a fully-fledged laptop.

Stay tuned to Windows Central for the next few days as we're rounding up all the best Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day monitor deals too if you're really looking to upgrade your gaming setup.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Windows Central

Windows Central

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

