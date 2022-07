A new study provides insight into how the opioid analgesic fentanyl induces autism-like behavior. One of the most often administered analgesics in hospitals is fentanyl, a mu-opioid receptor agonist that has the potential to permanently damage rats’ behavior and sensorimotor abilities. It is unknown, however, if fentanyl usage contributes to the development of autism. Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Shanghai 10th People’s Hospital, and the University of Pennsylvania have shown in an animal study that fentanyl can cause alterations in young male and female mice that are comparable to behaviors seen in autism. The results have been published in the British Journal of Anaesthesia.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO