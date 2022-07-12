ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, OH

West Liberty named a Purple Heart Community; village council learns more on two local businesses

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Liberty Village Council met Monday evening. The council started their meeting at Solomon's Garage and Neer & Farm. Owners, Dave and Katie Neer, talked about how they came to own two businesses within the village and their commitment to the West Liberty Community. Council learned so much about how...

