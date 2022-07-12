West Liberty named a Purple Heart Community; village council learns more on two local businesses

Limaland Motorsports Park will host a tribute to Gene Frankhart. The pits open at 4:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps start at 6:30 p.m., and racing begins at 7:30 p.m. Experience life from the late 19th century at the Allen County Museum. Gain new knowledge about Thomas Edison and the phonograph or find out why the discovery of oil in Lima was so important to the development of the city. Listen to period music throughout the day by the Lima Area Concert Band, Charles Cheuvront and Warren Bowery. Meet and talk with actors playing characters from the past, including Lucy Webb Hayes, Annie Oakley and Susan B. Anthony. Go back in time to visit with patrons dressed for opening night at the Faurot Opera House. Hands-on activities include churning butter and learning how Fannie Farmer changed cooking. Guests can also play period games outside or make period crafts in the Children’s Discovery Center. Finally, learn about the language of flowers. During this two-day special event, patrons can visit the MacDonell House for free. Visitors are also invited to tour the temporary exhibit, ‘The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies.’ While the event is free to the public, donations are encouraged.

LIMA, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO