I was a close friend of Tom Rysinski’s, and I’m in the Golden Triangle for a week helping his companion with the awful aftermath of Tom’s surprise passing. It occurs to me that Tom didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to readers before dying recently at age 56, breaking the hearts of numerous friends and associates who held him on a high pedestal. I’m not writing this to tell readers how wonderful Tom was; I want to tell readers how wonderful Tom thought they were.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO