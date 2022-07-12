ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Invasion suspect wanted after pistol whipping victim and stealing Air Jordans

By D.V. Wise
 1 day ago
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a dangerous man.

Police say 21-year-old Gavin David Carpenter broke into a man’s home on Shadow Ridge Drive in Augusta and violently assaulted him.

According to an incident report, Carpenter entered the victim’s home June 27th, through a bedroom sliding door while the victim was lying in bed.

The victim told police he heard a loud ‘thud’ and got up to investigate. That’s when Carpenter pointed a gun at him and asked, “What you got?”

The victim said he was pistol whipped several times before the suspect emptied a clothes basket and began to fill it with several pair of Nike Air Jordans.

Police say Carpenter made off with 13 pairs of shoes, valued at $170 apiece.

The victim was treated on scene for several lacerations from the beating.

If you know of Gavin David Carpenter’s whereabouts or anything about this incident, contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Police say Carpenter is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

