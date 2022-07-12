Senator Blumenthal tests positive for COVID

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., walks the halls of the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

(WTNH) – Senator Richard Blumenthal (D – Connecticut) has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed by a Twitter post on Monday.

In his Tweet, Blumenthal wrote, “Unfortunately, I’ve tested positive for COVID. So this week, I’ll be working remotely. I’m not experiencing symptoms & am thankful to be fully vaccinated & boosted. If you haven’t gotten your shot or booster yet, make an appointment today!”

This positive test result comes after Blumenthal’s recent trip to Poland.