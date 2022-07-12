ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Senator Blumenthal tests positive for COVID

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ynl2_0gcjge1q00
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., walks the halls of the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

(WTNH) – Senator Richard Blumenthal (D – Connecticut) has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed by a Twitter post on Monday.

In his Tweet, Blumenthal wrote, “Unfortunately, I’ve tested positive for COVID. So this week, I’ll be working remotely. I’m not experiencing symptoms & am thankful to be fully vaccinated & boosted. If you haven’t gotten your shot or booster yet, make an appointment today!”

This positive test result comes after Blumenthal’s recent trip to Poland.

WTNH

Two people shot on Standish St. in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police are investigating a double shooting on Standish Street early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of 42 Standish St. at approximately 2:16 a.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers were informed that two gunshot victims had arrived at an area hospital with […]
WTNH

1 killed, 2 injured in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead and two others are in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Hartford early Monday morning. Police responded to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Fairfield Avenue just before 1 a.m for the report of a serious crash involving a grey Ford Focus and black Nissan […]
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Franklin Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Franklin Avenue in Hartford Friday morning. According to the Hartford Police Department, officers responded to the area of 227 Franklin Ave. just before 6 a.m. on a shotspotter activation. At the scene, police located a man in his forties suffering from gunshot […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

DEEP: Animal in Woodbridge likely a bobcat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the animal Woodbridge residents believed was a mountain lion is most likely a bobcat. Woodbridge residents reported seeing a mountain lion to the police department on Friday. One report came in from Salem Road and another on Pease Road. Woodbridge police […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

Pair of Hartford shootings send two to hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two shootings left two men in their 30s in the hospital early Sunday morning. Hartford Police responded to the first shooting victim who was seeking aid just after 3 a.m. The shooting took place in the area of 649 Wethersfield Ave. His injury is not considered to be life-threatening. West Hartford […]
WTNH

WTNH

