Senator Blumenthal tests positive for COVID
(WTNH) – Senator Richard Blumenthal (D – Connecticut) has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed by a Twitter post on Monday.
In his Tweet, Blumenthal wrote, “Unfortunately, I’ve tested positive for COVID. So this week, I’ll be working remotely. I’m not experiencing symptoms & am thankful to be fully vaccinated & boosted. If you haven’t gotten your shot or booster yet, make an appointment today!”
This positive test result comes after Blumenthal’s recent trip to Poland.
