Video released for new David Longdon single Watch It Burn

By Jerry Ewing
 2 days ago

A brand new video has been released for Watch It Burn , the first new music to be taken from the late Big Big Train singer David Longdon 's upcoming solo album Door One . You can watch the video below.

Door One , which takes its title from the nickname for a recreation ground in Nottingham near where Longdon grew up. will be released through English Electric Recordings on October 14.

Longdon had been working on the new solo album following the recording of Big Big Train's Common Ground . On the night of David’s tragic accident he had just returned home to Nottingham from a recording session at Playpen Studios in Bristol with his co-producer and engineer Patrick Phillips.

At the time of David’s death, the album was 90% finished. However, David’s partner Sarah, his manager Nick Shilton, Big Big Train founder Greg Spawton and all the key protagonists involved in its creation agreed that David would want the world to hear the album.

The new album also features appearances from King Crimson drummer Jeremy Stacey, Theo Travis ( Soft Machine ), Steve Vantsis ( Fish ) and Longdon's former 1990s Gifthorse band mate Gary Bromham (Bjork, Sheryl Crow , George Michael) who contributed guitar, backing vocals, keyboard parts and textures and Gregory Spawton playing acoustic guitar on two songs.

“Having worked with David on and off for over 35 years, we talked extensively about the influences for the album," says Bromham. "He was very interested in the sonic textures created by David Bowie and Brian Eno in his Berlin Trilogy of albums. The atmospheres and use of ambience were a huge source of inspiration and a big factor in the making of Door One .

"My brief was to add what David termed ‘aural dimensions’ to the album. He said, ‘You know the brief.’ I subsequently had to take on a wider role with David’s passing, but Patrick Phillips and I were definitely on the same wavelength when it came to manifesting some of this at the mixing stage, with these goals in mind.”

Door One features artwork from David's partner and Big Big Train artist Sarah Louise Ewing, with graphic design by Steve Vantsis. Sarah’s cover portrait of David is from a photograph by Sophocles Alexiou.

Pre-order Door One .

