Wooster, OH

Ashland superintendent retiring, taking job in Wooster

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe superintendent of the Ashland City School District is retiring to take a job in Wooster...

Loudonville-Perrysville schools fill gaps in staffing

LOUDONVILLE — Some new faces should be coming to Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools after its board of education approved a slew of contracts and new hires at its Monday meeting. Among the new hires are: a high school music teacher, an intervention specialist, a high school science teacher, office...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Wayne, Holmes Get Volunteer Assistance in Storm Cleanup

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s taking a long time to clean up the storm debris from last month’s macroburst thunderstorm. And it’s thanks to at least one group of volunteers from a religious organization that it’s happening. Members of the Southern Baptist...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended the Partnering Anthropology with Science and Technology (PAST) Foundation Minecraft: Girls Who Lead summer camp. The program provides girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM. Officer Freet spoke at the event about being a female officer in a male dominated field, with only four female officers and a handful of female investigators statewide. She explained what wildlife officers do, the importance of hunting and fishing regulations in relation to wildlife management, and how humans have positively and negatively impacted the state’s wildlife and habitat diversity over the last 200 years. The girls also examined pelts and learned about Ohio’s mammals. Officer Freet expressed the importance of keeping wildlife in the wild and how hunting and fishing maintain a balanced ecosystem.
OHIO STATE
Wooster, OH
Ashland, OH
Wayne, OH
Council Approves Entertainment District for HOF Village

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ll recall the city of Canton approving a Community Entertainment District encompassing the downtown area two years ago. Now, city council has approved one for the Hall of Fame Village area. The state-sanctioned districts allow for up to 15 new liquor...
CANTON, OH
ODOT: Route 21 Closing South of Navarre for Project

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Travel between Navarre and Strasburg gets a little trickier starting on Monday. ODOT says Route 21 will close just south of Navarre between Goodrich and Hensel Streets SW in Bethlehem Township until early August for a pipe replacement project. Routes 62 and...
NAVARRE, OH
$6 million grant awarded to revitalize former KBI plant

SANDUSKY – The Ohio Department of Development has awarded 2509 Hayes LLC, the Erie County Economic Development Corporation and the Erie County Port Authority a $6,017,444 grant for the remediation of the former KBI plant. The grant money comes from the Department of Development’s Brownfield Remediation Program, which is...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
St. Rt. 83 to close for two months for north end roundabout

Construction of a new roundabout at the north end of Wooster will close a portion of State Route 83 for a little more than two months. The closure, just north of Smithville Western Road, will begin a week from today. The roundabout is being built to accommodate the area where the city’s Meijer and Menards stores will be located. Drivers, during the closure, are encouraged to use state routes 3 and 604 as a detour.
WOOSTER, OH
Beware Mosquitoes: More Spraying Coming

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mosquito spraying by the Stark County Health Department continues Tuesday and Wednesday during the evening hours. In Navarre and Hills and Dales Tuesday night, and in Beach City and Brewster Wednesday night. Here’s the usual advice from the health department:
STARK COUNTY, OH
Jayland Walker described as quiet, thoughtful at funeral

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a theater in Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday to commemorate the life of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month. Walker was remembered by family and friends as a shy, kind, thoughtful man with a quiet sense of humor. There were also calls from those who spoke at the funeral about the need for justice for Walker and other Black men and women killed by police. “We thank you God that Jayland’s life has touched so many people around the world,” said Pastor Robert DeJournett of Akron’s St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ “I’m believing that this is gonna be the last time that we have to do this. But God, we’re going to continue to push and push and push until a change is gonna come.” Mourners, some wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “Zero Threat, Zero Violence, Justice for Jayland” T-shirts passed by Walker’s casket before the funeral.
AKRON, OH
Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
Air quality alert in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – An air quality alert is in effect through midnight Monday in Northeast Ohio. The advisory is for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. Air quality levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly, small children and people with breathing difficulties. The...
ASHTABULA, OH
Jayland Walker Memorial Begins In Downtown Akron Featured

Friends, family, and community members wishing to pay their respects to Jayland Walker began lining up for his memorial service at the Akron Civic Theater little after 10AM this morning. Viewing hours for the open-casket remembrance last until 1PM, when the funeral will begin. The Walker family is planning a...
AKRON, OH
Stark Sheriff Selling Command Center Vehicle in Online Auction

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Anybody want to buy a large police command center vehicle?. The bids are coming in better than expected, so someone apparently wants the 2000-model Crossroads-make Stark County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Command Center. It’s now for sale on GovDeals.com. Sheriff’s Major...
STARK COUNTY, OH
South Korean cosmetics company is closing its Solon factory and offices, eliminating 122 local jobs

SOLON, OHIO — South Korean company Cosmax USA will close its factory and offices in Solon seven years after their grand opening. When the factory opened in January 2015 it was the company’s first American factory, opening in what used to be a L’Oreal shampoo factory on at 30701 Carter St. in Solon. The closing will lead to 122 workers losing their jobs, according to a state filing.
SOLON, OH
Kmart updates were provided for Medina City Council

MEDINA – Medina Law Director Greg Huber provided an update to Medina City Council about the now condemned Kmart building and where they are in dealing with the building owners. “I’ve been working with the Building Department Head Dan Gladish in pursuing litigation in the last nine months on...
MEDINA, OH

