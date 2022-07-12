ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Man swept away by Colorado River near Moab found dead

By Jeff Tavss
 4 days ago
A man who was swept away by the Colorado River near Moab over the weekend was found dead Tuesday.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said the man, identified as Clay Petty, was attempting to help someone cross the river near the Potash Boat Ramp on Sunday afternoon when he was swept downstream.

According to a social media post from his daughter, Petty was actually trying to save a 63-year-old woman from drowning in the river when he disappeared.

The sheriff's office later gave an update that Petty's body was found Tuesday around 10 a.m. and recovered about one mile south of where he was swept away.

"Thank you for your thoughts and prayers as we try and find my dad," Brook Anastasia Day wrote prior to the sheriff's office's latest announcement .

Brook Anastasia Day
Photo of Clay Petty

Shawnell Covington
4d ago

Clay saved someone's life, while putting his own at risk. I truly wish that would have been mentioned.

#Colorado River#Potash#Drowning#Tattoos#Accident
