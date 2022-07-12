ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Delaware State Police Investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Collision

 1 day ago

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Monday night on Christiana Road (Route 273) in New Castle. On July 12, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on Route 273 at the intersection of Prangs Lane. The Chrysler was in the left...

WDEL 1150AM

Three dead in high-speed motorcycle crash

Three people are dead, the result of a high speed crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Route 273 at Prangs Lane Monday night. According to Delaware State Police, a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Rt. 273 plowed into the side of the minivan which was turning onto Prangs Lane from westbound Rt. 273 on July 11, 2022.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Liquor Store

The Delaware State Police are investigating the knifepoint robbery of a Wilmington area liquor store that occurred Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Roselle Liquor Mart located at 2500 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE. A male suspect confronted an employee behind the sales counter while brandishing a large knife and demanded money from the register. The employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect who then fled on foot. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
Three Killed In New Castle Accident Monday Night

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Monday night on Christiana Road (Route 273) in New Castle, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on July 11, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on Route 273...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Three Dead After Speeding Motorcycle Hits Minivan In New Castle, State Police Say

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle collision that left three people dead. Authorities said the crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. on Monday on Route 273 in New Castle. According to investigators, a westbound Chrysler Pacifica was making a left turn off Route 273 when it was hit by an eastbound motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. The operator of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old Newark man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan, a 47-year-old New Castle woman, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The front seat passenger, a 69-year-old woman from Sun City, Florida, died at the scene. A 16-year-old girl who was riding in a rear seat was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. Route 273 was closed in both directions for about four hours because of the crash. (©Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW CASTLE, DE
