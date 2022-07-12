ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary & Services: Leo Gene Tull

Cover picture for the articleLeo Gene Tull, 70, Bethany, MO passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. He was born on July 18, 1951, in Harrison County,...

kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Ruby Teel

Ruby Teel, age 92, of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Sunday afternoon, July 10, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Gallatin First Christian Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM,...
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Twyla Jane Coon

Twyla Jane Coon, 91, Goshen, MO passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home. She was born on June 29, 1931, in Mercer County, Missouri the daughter of Miles Marvin and Nellie Marie (Loveless) Wright. She graduated from Ravanna High School in 1949 as class valedictorian....
PRINCETON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Kitty Young

Kitty Young, 82, passed away at her daughter’s home on July 9, 2022, at 4:45. Born October 12, 1939, to Glenn Walter and Viola Hapes Carpenter in Laredo, Missouri. She married George L. Young in September 1958, having two children: Cheryl (McMahan) and Danny Young. Kitty lived in Milan...
MILAN, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Kenneth David Grossman

Kenneth David Grossman, 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 8th, 2022, at Norterre Estoria Care Center in Liberty, Missouri. Kenneth (David) was born on June 2, 1948, in Chillicothe, Missouri, the only son born to Kenneth and Marjorie (Pinkard) Grossman. He grew up in the Hale community, where he helped his father farm, and was a 1966 graduate of Hale High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1966 and completed overseas tours of duty in Okinawa, Guam, and Goose Bay, Canada, serving in the Strategic Air Command as a B-52 mechanic. During his time in the service, he was united in marriage to Karen Childs and had one son, Phillip, born into the union. Kenneth was a career veteran of the Air Force, retiring in 1988 after 22 years of service, with the rank of Tech Sergeant.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Bonnie Dean Collier

Bonnie Dean Collier, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at, Morningside Center Chillicothe, Missouri. Bonnie was born the daughter of John Francis and Mary Elizabeth (Barclay) Gooch on May 26th, 1931, in Milan, Missouri. She was a 1949 graduate of Brookfield Highschool. Bonnie worked as an accounts payable clerk for Churchill Truck lines for 36 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Chillicothe, Missouri, the Concerned Christians, R.S.V.P., The Jolly Janes, and the Hedrick Medical Center Auxillary.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Dixie L. Grimes

Mrs. Dixie L. Grimes, 85, a former resident of Trenton, Missouri who was residing with a granddaughter Chelsea Sprague, Cameron, Missouri died at 8:04 P.M., Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Trenton,...
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Man Life Flighted Following Accident With MoDOT Vehicle

LINN COUNTY, MO – A semi driver from Cameron was life flighted following an accident in Linn County Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year old Zachary Swindler was on US 36, 2 miles east of Meadville when he struck a Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle in the rear. The MoDOT vehicle was striping the roadway in a construction zone. Swindler was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.
LINN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Local Residents Injured in Grundy County Crash

TRENTON, MO – Two local residents were injured Monday afternoon in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred just before 4:30 in the afternoon 1 mile north of Trenton as 18-year old Luke Schilling of Trenton was westbound when he met 34-year old Courtney Clause of Trenton at an intersection where the view was obstructed by tall corn. Clause’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of Schilling’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

SUV strikes buggy west of Trenton injuring three

Three people were injured when a sports utility vehicle struck a buggy early Monday evening on Highway 6 just west of Trenton. A passenger in the buggy, 23-year-old Sarah Kramer of Jamesport, was seriously injured and was flown by Lifeflight medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center. The operator of the buggy, 23-year-old Chris Kramer of Jamesport, reportedly declined medical attention at the scene for moderate injuries.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

“Brush Arbor” event to be held at park in Lineville, Iowa

A nonprofit community church event will be held in Lineville, Iowa starting July 14th. Individuals from area churches will speak, and multiple churches will participate in Brush Arbor at the Lineville City Park through July 17th. Music will start at 6:30 July 14th through 16th. Music will start on July...
LINEVILLE, IA
kttn.com

Activities on tap today at the Livingston and Linn County fairs

Today’s schedule for the Livingston County Fair includes the poultry show at 9:30 am, the breeding swine show at 1 pm, and the checking-in of market swine tonight beginning at 6 pm. Other events are the blacksmithing demonstration at 5 pm and the rabbit advanced showmanship test at 7 pm.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Daviess County Junior Livestock show results

In the beef show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock event, Makenzee Epperson exhibited the overall grand champion and reserve grand champion bulls. The Daviess County grand champion was an entry by Sullivan Bird. The overall Grand Champion heifer was Kenzie Milligan. The reserve grand champion was entered by Emma...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Northern Missouri man injured in crash involving semi and MODOT vehicle

LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A northern Missouri man was injured in a Monday morning construction zone crash in Linn County. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on US Highway 36, two miles east of Meadville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Garet Scott, 23, of Humphreys,...
northwestmoinfo.com

Two From Stanberry Injured in One-Vehicle Accident

CONCEPTION, MO – Two Stanberry residents were injured in an accident Saturday morning in Nodaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 16-year old male driver from Stanberry was eastbound on US 136, 1 mile east of Conception Junction when the vehicle began to travel off the roadway. The driver overcorrected, crossed the centerline and began to skid. He then travelled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and a fence.
STANBERRY, MO
KMZU

Suspect in custody after deceased person found in Trenton

TRENTON, Mo. – A suspect is in custody regarding a deceased person found in a Trenton residence. According to a release by Chief Rex Ross of the Trenton Police Department, 59-year-old Randall Dale Kitchen is in custody in connection with the deceased person found on Saturday, July 9 at 431 W. 11th St. Kitchen is currently charged with Abandonment of a Corpse.
TRENTON, MO

