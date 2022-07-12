ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Demand Response: Texas Bitcoin Miners To Shut Operations To Alleviate The Grid

By Eduardo Próspero
bitcoinist.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA heat wave is about to hit Texas, and the bitcoin mining community is doing its part. This is the moment where the demand response program shows what it can do for the Texan community, but that’s still not enough for mainstream media. The Bloomberg article about it doesn’t acknowledge that...

Slate

Texas Claimed It “Fixed” Its Electricity Grid. It Doesn’t Look Very Fixed!

Once again, Texas’ ability to keep electricity flowing to its nearly 30 million residents is in doubt: Searing heat waves, and the heightened energy use they’re spurring, are stressing the state’s grid to a nearly calamitous degree. On Sunday—the second-hottest July day recorded in the state since 1950—the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which oversees the state’s power capacity, asked Texans to voluntarily cut back on their electricity use during peak demand hours on Monday. The ask: turn up thermostats, avoid using appliances like dishwashers and laundry machines, and delay electricity use in general, even as temperatures in some areas rise to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. The Texas Department of State Health Services also sent out tips to stave off heat-related illness, noting that “Everything’s hotter in Texas.”
The Verge

Texas heatwave and energy crunch curtails Bitcoin mining

Bitcoin miners in the Lone Star State are powering down this week as a punishing heatwave stresses the power grid. Texas’ grid operator asked residents and businesses to conserve energy on Monday with “extreme hot weather driving record power demand across Texas.”. Bitcoin mining companies in the state...
Fortune

Texas Bitcoin miners are getting paid to shut down and give electricity back to the power grid

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Temperatures in Texas shattered century-old records over the weekend as a blistering heat wave baked the Lone Star state under triple-digit heat. With temperatures reaching 110F in central Texas, the state’s grid operator issued a warning Monday that rolling blackouts were “possible” in coming days and urged consumers and industry to scale back power usage.
Washington Examiner

With energy prices spiking, Biden must not shut down another pipeline

The average price for a gallon of gas is hovering around $5 , with some parts of the country paying upward of $6 per gallon . As a country, we continue to surpass the highest recorded average gas price each day. As consumers, we watch the prices soar just as we hoped to travel during the summer. Seeking a solution, the White House announced a trip to Saudi Arabia to petition the crown prince to produce more oil. The irony shouldn’t be lost on the general public: President Joe Biden wants the Saudis to bail him out of this oil crisis but has made it harder for domestic energy companies to produce here at home. Instead of flying halfway around the world this week, he should travel to states such as Oklahoma, Texas, and North Dakota and support their abilities to drill.
Newsweek

America's Aging Electric Grid Suggests Blackouts Could Spread Nationwide

Texas residents are being asked once again to conserve energy amid a heat wave that has strained the state's grid and threatened rolling blackouts. As some Americans shrug off the issue, experts caution that similar problems could pop up in other parts of the United States if the nation's aging energy infrastructure isn't updated to meet the pace of accelerating climate change and the shift toward electric vehicles.
