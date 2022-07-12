Demand Response: Texas Bitcoin Miners To Shut Operations To Alleviate The Grid

The average price for a gallon of gas is hovering around $5 , with some parts of the country paying upward of $6 per gallon . As a country, we continue to surpass the highest recorded average gas price each day. As consumers, we watch the prices soar just as we hoped to travel during the summer. Seeking a solution, the White House announced a trip to Saudi Arabia to petition the crown prince to produce more oil. The irony shouldn’t be lost on the general public: President Joe Biden wants the Saudis to bail him out of this oil crisis but has made it harder for domestic energy companies to produce here at home. Instead of flying halfway around the world this week, he should travel to states such as Oklahoma, Texas, and North Dakota and support their abilities to drill.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO