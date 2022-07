The state of Alaska is in talks with Hilcorp Energy and ConocoPhillips to secure natural gas for a project that would that would liquefy the fuel for export to Asia. Governor Mike Dunleavy and Frank Richards, president of Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, met with officials from both companies during a visit this week to Houston about securing feedgas for the Alaska LNG project, the governor told Bloomberg in an interview. While terms of the discussions were not disclosed, the project has a federal permit to make and export 20 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO