ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

11 Tory leadership candidates' donors and war chests analysed ahead of £300,000 contest

By Henry Dyer
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYRX6_0gcjd4dg00
Frontrunner Rishi Sunak NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images
  • Candidates in the Conservative leadership contest can spend up to £300,000.
  • Insider has analysed donations to the 10 declared candidates, plus Priti Patel.
  • The contest officially begins Tuesday and will conclude on September 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Election#Tory#Conservative
Daily Mail

No 10 deny reports that Boris Johnson is planning to stand down as PM on Monday in order to run for Tory leadership and brands claims 'completely untrue'

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said reports that he is planning to stand down as Prime Minister on Monday in order to run again for Tory leader are completely untrue. Mr Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, but said he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected.
HEALTH
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt dumped from Tory leadership contest

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson after the first round of voting by Tory MPs.Rishi Sunak, whose resignation from No 11 helped trigger the Tory leadership race, topped the ballot, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also progressed to the final six candidates.Mr Zahawi along with Mr Hunt, who has held the offices of health and foreign secretary, both failed to get the 30 votes required to get to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

Tory leadership contest descends into 'dirty tricks': Penny Mordaunt's supporters 'hijack' Nadhim Zahawi's slogan to direct to her OWN website amid claims that Rishi is using 'dark arts' and lending Hunt votes

The Tory leadership contest today descended into angry accusations of 'dirty tricks' and 'dark arts' - with supporters of one candidate even revealed to have 'hijacked' a rival's campaign slogan. Tempers have flared between competing camps ahead of this afternoon's first round of voting among Conservative MPs. There are eight...
ELECTIONS
BBC

I'm not backing any Tory leadership contender, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has refused to endorse any of the candidates running to replace him as Tory leader and PM. Speaking for the first time since he announced last week that he was quitting, he said his successor should continue his own "great agenda". Eleven candidates have come forward so far,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Key dates in the Conservative leadership contest

Boris Johnson’s successor will be announced on September 5 after Tory MPs commenced the process of voting for a new leader on Wednesday.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak topped the ballot, followed by trade minister Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also secured enough votes to progress to the final six candidates.Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt were eliminated in the first round as they failed to get the required 30 votes.Here is a timetable for the rest of the leadership contest.– Thursday July...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Eight go forward into first round of voting in the Tory leadership race

Eight contenders will be on the ballot paper when Tory MPs begin voting on Wednesday to elect a successor to Boris Johnson, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, has announced.Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman all secured the 20 nominations from fellow MPs needed to enter the contest.Moments before the announcement in a Commons committee room, former health secretary Sajid Javid said he was pulling out having apparently failed to attract enough support.Earlier Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that he was abandoning his bid and would...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Labour demands Tory leadership hopefuls disclose non-dom pasts

The Labour chair, Anneliese Dodds, has written to her Conservative counterpart to seek assurances that all Tory leadership candidates will reveal if they have ever had non-dom tax status or used arrangements such as offshore holdings or stakes in shell companies. After revelations on Saturday about the chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi,...
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

Business Insider

547K+
Followers
35K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy