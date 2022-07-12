ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Elon Musk says Donald Trump ‘too old’ to run in 2024

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKXoo_0gcjcVB100
Elon Musk doesn't think Donald Trump should run for president again in 2024. Getty Images

Elon Musk said former President Donald Trump should not run for a second term, arguing that he’s too old and “too much drama.”

The Tesla CEO, who had vowed to reinstate Trump’s Twitter account before he moved to terminate the $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant, responded late Monday to a Twitter post from Breitbart News that included a clip of Trump slamming the tech mogul as “another bulls–t artist.”

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” the world’s richest person tweeted in response to Trump’s comments.

Musk added: “Dems should also call off the attack — don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

When Musk got pushback online from a Trump supporter, he responded: “Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.”

“Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!?” Musk added. “Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69.”

Musk wrote that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be a shoo-in for the presidency if he were to win the Republican nomination and square off against the incumbent, Joe Biden.

“If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win — he doesn’t even need to campaign,” according to Musk.

While DeSantis has been talked about as a potential challenger to Trump, he has given no indication he plans to run. Polls show Trump defeating any Republican for the GOP nomination in 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONogG_0gcjcVB100
Trump over the weekend lashed out at Musk, calling him a “bulls–t artist.”

Another Trump supporter tweeted that Musk’s response “makes no sense” and proceeded to run down a list of several of Trump’s accomplishments during his first four years in office.

“What — on policy — did you have an issue with?” the pro-Trump Twitter user asked.

“Yeah, but too much drama,” according to Musk.

Trump called Musk a “bulls–t artist” as he stumped for Republican midterm candidates in Anchorage, Alaska, Saturday night.

Trump, 76, told supporters he predicted the world’s richest man would not go through with buying Twitter as he bashed the platform that banned him and promoted his Truth Social social media company.

Musk, 51, backed out of a $44 billion deal to buy the company Friday after he claimed it failed to provide information about its fake accounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdhbk_0gcjcVB100
Polls show Republican voters overwhelmingly back Trump over other potential contenders.

Trump also claimed the SpaceX and Tesla boss voted for him and then lied about it.

“You know, he said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know that, he told me he voted for me.’ So he’s another bulls–t artist,” the Republican said.

Musk tweeted in response that this wasn’t true.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon’s Gambit May Have Just Put Him in New Legal Jeopardy

What started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own. After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convicted the very next week.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Twitter#Run Down#Politics Federal#Breitbart News#Dems
Daily Mail

Nearly half of Republican primary voters want someone other than Trump – with DeSantis getting half as much support as the former president in new poll

Former President Donald Trump continues to lead all challengers in a poll of Republican voters – but with nearly half of GOP voters saying they prefer someone else. And the poll reveals a sizable chunk – 16 per cent – of Republicans who say they would vote for President Joe Biden if Trump is the party nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Tesla
POLITICO

The New Trump Documentary Shows Us Exactly What He’s So Good At

Joanna Weiss is a POLITICO Magazine contributing editor and the editor of Experience magazine, published by Northeastern University. Spoilers first: When it comes to breaking news, “Unprecedented,” the new documentary series about the Trump family that’s streaming on Discovery Plus, is kind of a nothingburger. Despite the hype about deep access to Donald Trump and his three oldest children after the 2020 election — a possibility so tantalizing that it earned filmmaker Alex Holder a subpoena from the House committee investigating January 6 — there are few stunning revelations or exciting hot-mic moments. Yes, Holder sits down with the Trumps for extended interviews and trails them into campaign events, but everyone is on guard throughout: cagey, polite, careful with their words. Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric decline to speak about the day the Capitol was stormed. Even Trump himself, once the undisputed king of Twitter all-caps, states his grievances with a calm and measured voice: “I assumed it would be a straight-up election and it wasn’t. It was very unfair.”
POTUS
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy