DEATH NOTICE: Johnny Biram

For a variety of reasons, the fact that Houston, Mo., exists can be confusing to many people. It’s very common for the staff at your best local news source to receive correspondence from folks who – in one way or another – mistake the little old south-central Missouri Ozarks version of Houston with the much larger version in Texas. In fact, I frequently receive emails from public relations people who mistakenly assume I work at a newspaper in “Space City.”

HOUSTON, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO