DEATH NOTICE: Johnny Biram

Johnny James Biram, 88, son of Vernon and Cecil Welch Biram, was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Plato, Mo. He passed away July 8, 2022, at Tulsa, Okla., following a short illness. He grew up in the Plato area and attended Plato High School. He married Alvina Pearcy on June 3, 1954. They had two children. Mr. Biram was employed at Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association from July 11, 1960, to Feb. 1, 1996, where he held the position of manager of operations and maintenance at his retirement.
Comments / 0