Houston, MO

DEATH NOTICE: Johnny Biram

By Herald Staff
 1 day ago

A memorial visitation for Johnny Biram, 88, is 1 to 3...

JOHNNY JAMES BIRAM

Johnny James Biram, 88, son of Vernon and Cecil Welch Biram, was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Plato, Mo. He passed away July 8, 2022, at Tulsa, Okla., following a short illness. He grew up in the Plato area and attended Plato High School. He married Alvina Pearcy on June 3, 1954. They had two children. Mr. Biram was employed at Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association from July 11, 1960, to Feb. 1, 1996, where he held the position of manager of operations and maintenance at his retirement.
VIRGIL LEE RICHARDS

Virgil Lee Richards of Success, Mo., went to be with our Lord on July 7, 2022, at the age of 83. After several months of declining health, Virgil died peacefully with his beloved wife, Mary, and family by his side. Virgil was born in Springfield, Mo., on April 25, 1939,...
State Genealogical Association recognizes area family

Fred McKinney of West Plains recently received a Territorial Certificate from the Missouri State Genealogical Association which acknowledges that his ancestor, Henry McKinney, was a Missouri Territory resident before Aug. 10, 1821. The McKinney family history was recently published in a book which his parents worked on for many of...
Fires break out in Texas County

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Due to dry conditions, residents are encouraged not to burn. Beginning at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, three fires were reported in the county:. •A brush fire sent the Summersville Fire Department to County Road OD...
Two pedestrians hurt in crash; one driver faces several charges

Two pedestrians were seriously injured and a third person hurt in a crash north of Mountain Grove on Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Jason Sentman said a southbound 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Amanda J. Decker, 30, of Mountain Grove, struck a southbound trailer unit that was being towed by a 2020 Western Star 4700SF Dump Truck.
Offers from the other Houston

For a variety of reasons, the fact that Houston, Mo., exists can be confusing to many people. It’s very common for the staff at your best local news source to receive correspondence from folks who – in one way or another – mistake the little old south-central Missouri Ozarks version of Houston with the much larger version in Texas. In fact, I frequently receive emails from public relations people who mistakenly assume I work at a newspaper in “Space City.”
Man held in Texas County Jail after arrest on many charges

A Willow Springs man faces a multitude of charges following an incident Sunday night in Texas County, authorities said. Luke M. Young, 38, is charged with misdemeanor failure to appear, Texas County warrant; misdemeanor failure to appear on Mountain View Police Department warrants, two counts; leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a motor vehicle crash, having no driver’s license and having no insurance.
Grass fires reported in county on Monday afternoon

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Grass fires are popping up in the county this afternoon, authorities said. The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to aid the Cabool Fire Department at about 1:15 p.m. to an expanding grass fire on...
Rally race set for July 30 in Texas County

Rally Racing is coming to Texas County. The 100AW Performance Rally Group is partnering with the Texas County Commission to bring rally racing to the county on Saturday, July 30, on roadways east of Cabool. The group has been meeting with the county commissioners and Sargent Township officials since April....
It’s cool inside the library

If you’re looking for a place to cool off, come dive into some new books on our shelves for both kids and adults at all Texas County branches. Just a few new titles to the shelves in Houston are “And Then She was Gone” by Christopher Greyson, “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand, “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery-Where There’s a Wisk There’s a Way” cookbook by Disney Books, and “Summer Beach” and Sea Breeze Summer” by Jan Moran.
Electric charging station awarded for Cabool

A Texas County community has been awarded funds to add an electric charging station. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources opened applications for electric vehicle charging infrastructure funding through the Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust. Cabool was among towns selected. Applications for funding will be accepted for charging sites to...
Houston board of education to meet Tuesday

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Members of the Houston board of education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the high school library.
