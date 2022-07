Chase City Mayor Alden Fahringer, along with citizens of the Town spoke to the Board about an excessive amount of stray dogs roaming the streets of Chase City. “I came here today because I wanted to offer a solution. Would it be possible for the Town of Chase City to, either at the Fire Department or the Police Department, have access to a cage and possibly one of those looped stick devices or something like that that would help our people there quickly capture the dog. Sometimes when you call Animal Control there will some time before someone can respond versus being able to get in contact with someone closer. I’m on the Volunteer Fire Department and I’d more than happy to run up there and wrangle a dog if that’s something that I could do,” said Fahringer.

CHASE CITY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO