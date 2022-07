WALLOWA COUNTY – (Investigation report from ODF&W) July 6, 2022 – Wallowa County (Grouse Flats area) Cause of death/injury: Confirmed (1), Possible/Unk (2) General situation and animal information: On the morning of 7/6/22, agents of a livestock producer found the carcasses of three yearling cows in a 160 acre, private-land pasture. Two of the carcasses consisted of scattered bones and were estimated to have died approximately 1 week prior to the investigation. The third carcass was mostly intact, with one leg and most of the tissue on the hindquarters and torso missing. It was estimated that the yearling had died approximately 36 hours prior to the investigation.

WALLOWA COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO