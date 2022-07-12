Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy

Although West Covina is in California it's only 18 miles from the City of Los Angeles. However, many people may not have even heard of it until recently. The new hit TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which premiered on The CW in 2015, may have made all that possible. It was also filmed in West Covina and has been praised as a key character in the story.

WEST COVINA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO