Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy

Speakers will share the Board of Supervisors’ vision for providing enhanced services to this rapidly-growing population, and they will highlight the wide range of new and existing programs offered by this new department. Social distancing and masks are strongly recommended. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. on July...
CicLAvia—Meet the Hollywoods Presented by Metro will take place on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The City of West Hollywood, and the neighborhoods of Hollywood and East Hollywood will be transformed into car-free open streets for the day. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from...
The Wall Street Journal is reporting Starbucks will close over a dozen locations across the U.S. with six being located in Los Angeles County. “After careful consideration, we are closing some stores in locations that have experienced a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate, to open new locations with safer conditions,” a Starbucks spokesperson told Business Insider. The incidents reportedly involve drug use in stores by customers and other members of the public reported by workers.
CARSON, Calif. - A group of truckers protesting a state law limiting the use of independent-contractor drivers held a convoy protest through the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex Wednesday, snarling some traffic in the area. The truckers drove slowly over the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Long Beach and San Pedro,...
LOS ANGELES - Customers at the six Los Angeles-area Starbucks locations stores closing permanently at the end of the month are upset. By now, they’ve heard the company is closing down the stores due to a high frequency of "challenging incidents" and security concerns, especially for employees. "Homeless people...
The 70,000-square-foot project will bring much needed affordable senior housing to the area. Pasadena, Calif. – June 11, 2022 – R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced that construction is underway on Heritage Square South in Pasadena, California. The 70-unit senior supportive housing complex is expected to reach completion by September 2023.
LOS ANGELES - Starbucks is shutting down over a dozen U.S. locations - six of them in the Los Angeles County area - by the end of July, according to The Wall Street Journal. In a July 11 memo sent to employees, officials said the closure is a move to make Starbucks locations safer for customers and employees.
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Researchers at UCLA’s Fielding School of...
An uncollared mountain lion lives in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains. Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife (CLAW) has released three minutes of new video footage of a mountain lion they have been following through their wildlife cameras since 2017. The City of Los Angeles is in the final stages of...
Minimum wage in Santa Monica has been increased from $15.00 to $15.96. Minimum wage recently increased in Santa Monica by nearly $1 per hour. Hear what three local business owners have to say about this wage hike. As of July 1, the minimum wage in the City of Santa Monica...
When you hear “Santa Monica” your mind might grab images of standard California iconography. A sunset at the pier. A ride on the Pacific Park ferries wheel. A crowd of tourists on the the 3rd Street Promenade. But food wise? Where do your thoughts take you? I know what I think about.
Although West Covina is in California it's only 18 miles from the City of Los Angeles. However, many people may not have even heard of it until recently. The new hit TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which premiered on The CW in 2015, may have made all that possible. It was also filmed in West Covina and has been praised as a key character in the story.
COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former Olympic volleyball player said she is recovering after being attacked in Downtown Los Angeles. Kim Glass said she was having lunch on Friday when a man attacked her with a 10-inch metal bolt. Glass released a video where she said she is healing...
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Sheila Kuehl, the Board Chair pro tem of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, claimed during a meeting...
Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
Some California truckers who move containers in and out of the marine terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say they plan to participate in a work stoppage Wednesday to protest a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
Do you trust LA County’s Metro where transit-related crime is on the rise and ridership is dwindling despite soaring gas prices?. Do you trust people who are partisans of road diets and bicycle lanes and embedded in Council Districts, Metro and LADOT and who, in their professional capacity, refuse to take the concerns of the majority of stakeholders under consideration?
Comments / 2