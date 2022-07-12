ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trade Rumors are heating up for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo | Where will he end up?

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Garoppolo being traded by the end of the month sounds like something you can bank on. Many people in league circles believe the 49ers will trade Jimmy G soon, and there are teams doing their due diligence. One team that was rumored to have interest was the Tampa...

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly Pursuing Free Agent Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh is one of the NFL's most intriguing free agents still available. Time is running out for the 35-year-old defensive tackle to find a new home before landing camp, but Suh remains in talks with potential suitors. According to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, Suh has...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield Already Has New Sponsorship Offer

As Baker Mayfield gets assimilated to his new team, the Carolina Panthers quarterback may have quickly earned an advertising deal with a local fixture. During Tuesday's introductory media session, via Panthers reporter Joe Person, Mayfield confessed that he's never eaten at Bojangles. "I haven't had that yet, but I'm told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Uses 1 Word To Describe End Of Browns Tenure

When Baker Mayfield steps on the field in 2022, he'll be doing so in a very different uniform. After being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Mayfield helped turn the franchise around. However, that wasn't enough for the franchise, who opted to make a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfl Network#Bucs#The New England Patriots#Espn#Niners
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Major Seahawks Trade Rumor

Will the Seattle Seahawks be the next NFL team to make a blockbuster move at the quarterback position?. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have had internal discussions about trading for Jimmy Garoppolo. An inner-division quarterback trade would be pretty wild to see. NFL fans are intrigued, though not...
SEATTLE, WA
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Controversial Admission

Most of the football world seems to enjoy the struggles of the Washington Commanders. Washington owner Daniel Snyder is among the most-criticized figures in sports (and for good reason) and the Commanders have struggled for much of the 21st century. But former NBA star turned Turner Sports media personality Charles...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?. On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Opinion On Sam Darnold Very Clear

If Baker Mayfield is going to be the starting quarterback in Carolina, he'll have to beat out Sam Darnold. Mayfield and Darnold were the first two quarterbacks off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft, going first and third overall respectively. After flaming out in Cleveland and New York, they're both looking to maximize their second chances with the Panthers.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mike McCarthy Will Be Fired in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys have high aspirations for their team. They have talent all over the roster and are the favorites to win their division. While some question some of their roster building, there is one big question that a lot of people. Is Mike McCarthy the right coach for this team? His first couple seasons in Dallas have been met with a lot of criticism of his play calling and his clock management. Pairing these struggles with a difficult schedule and improved division, I wrote a week ago about the risk of the Cowboys going first to worst in their division. All of these factors means that Mike McCarthy will be the first coach fired in 2022.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy