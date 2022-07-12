ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man gives $13K to strangers at Waffle House, elsewhere with touching notes

By Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhyPn_0gcjYW7u00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida man’s story about a stranger’s act of kindness is warming hearts around the country.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Kevin Cate recounted his experience with a man he met at a Waffle House restaurant in Midway last week.

Cate, a former Barack Obama campaign spokesman and the son of WFLA anchor Keith Cate, said he saw the man sitting alone in a booth, attaching money to some notes.

Florida waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600k to spend on vacations: deputies

When asked what he was up to, the man told Cate he had been handing out $1 and $5 bills to people he meets at Waffle House, his favorite restaurant, and elsewhere. The man did not share his name.

Each notes says “Love Every Body” in bold text. The man told Cate those were the last three words his mother said to him before she passed away.

“She didn’t say ‘I love you.’ She said ‘Love everybody.’ So that’s what I’m doing,” the man said, according to Cate.

Cate said the man prints and cuts out the notes every few days, and has given away more than $13,000 to strangers since 2014.

‘Aggressive 10-foot-plus alligator’ closed Florida park for a day

A number of people responded to Cate’s tweets to praise the man’s act of kindness.

“You have no idea how much I needed to read this. So much time spent doom scrolling on Twitter and feeling so sad and helpless about life. I forget the joy I have felt from helping those in need,” one person wrote.

“I just needed to tell you thank you for posting this. Ever since my sister was killed in the Boise mall shooting, it feels as though a snow ball effect has taken all of the light from the world,” a Twitter user who goes by Tiffany said. “This thread helped me remember the lights still here.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kevin Love
KOIN 6 News

Bruce Springsteen’s tour to stop in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re trying to rock out to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” the famous artist will perform in the Rose City next year. According to Shore Fire Media, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States. The tour will span start February 1 in Tampa, Florida through April 14, when it finishes in Newark, New Jersey.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waffle House#Charity#Midway#Barack#Wfla
KOIN 6 News

14 Oregon beers win medals in 2022 US Open Beer Championships

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon has something to raise a glass to after its breweries brought home 14 medals in the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Beers from a total of nine Oregon breweries won medals in a variety of categories, including West Coast IPA, English Pale Ale and Mexican Pilsner. Deschutes Brewing out of Bend led the pack with three medals, followed by Sunriver Brewing, Oregon City Brewing, and StormBreaker Brewing with two medals apiece.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

How to report emerald ash borer sightings in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon is up against a tiny opponent that could cause massive ecological damage: the emerald ash borer. The invasive insect, which is considered the most destructive forest pest in North America, was discovered in Forest Grove on June 30. It was the first discovery of the eastern ash borer on the west coast.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Charities
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy