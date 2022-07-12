Amy Had Miscommunication Situation at Mexican Restaurant

Amy was recently at a Mexican restaurant with some friends and there was a miscommunication that caused an awkward situation.

The employees at the restaurant came over to Amy, put a sombrero on her head, and started singing "Happy Birthday" to her. They thought it was her birthday, even though it wasn't. After getting through the first line of the song, they realized it was the table next to Amy's that had the birthday girl. They had to remove the sombrero and do the whole thing over again. Amy said it happened so fast she didn't have much time to think about the awkwardness of it all. Her table got a good laugh out of the situation.